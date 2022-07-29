Spurs rookie says he can’t wait to compete against idol Ja Morant

bealestreetbears.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Heat-Lakers Trade Gives LeBron James A 3-Point Specialist
If you aim to discuss the NBA critically, it’s best to avoid hyperbole. With that out of the way:. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers may have been the most disappointing team in NBA history. They won 33 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers rostered a player that some consider to be...
Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was not happy with a recent experience he had with American Airlines. Shumpert, who won a title with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season, claimed that he would be sent to jail if the same inconvenience happened again. It’s unclear exactly what caused Shumpert to become so frustrated with the airline.
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley turns down offer from Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour after flirting with defection from TNT and admits he owes 'every single thing in my life' to the network and basketball
Charles Barkley has committed to covering basketball, opting to keep golf as a hobby and not his main profession. The Basketball Hall of Famer and 'Inside the NBA' analyst has rejected an offer to join LIV Golf as a commentator, Barkley told the New York Post. Barkley will stay at...
DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed
Draymond Green asked DeMar DeRozan the join the Warriors in 2021.
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo
Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
Yardbarker
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Calls Out James Harden For Taking A Pay Cut: "Don't Take No Pay Cut To Win. That Ain't Your Job. That Is Not Your Job To Take A Pay Cut To Win."
James Harden's career post his stint with the Houston Rockets has gone far from ideal. During his time with the Rockets, Harden might not have won an NBA Championship, but he was a force to be reckoned with in the league. Since leaving the Rockets, Harden is yet to win...
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Predicts He'll Make the NBA Hall-of-Fame
Eight-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Dwight Howard was once considered the best center in the league, by far. Howard's biggest moment came against the Lakers in the finals in 2009 as he took the Orlando Magic to the very end, but would eventually lose to Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in five games.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Memphis Grizzlies Could Land Kevin Durant For Four Players And Five First-Round Picks
Kevin Durant's trade request has shaken the league, and many teams have already engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, it seems as though no team has made an offer that has piqued the Nets' interest. Perhaps a team like the Memphis Grizzlies could enter the mix...
Lakers Past and Present React to Passing of NBA Icon Bill Russell
The Lakers family pays their respects to the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Explains How Son Shareef O'Neal Can Become The New Giannis Antetokounmpo: “But You Know What Makes Giannis Different From Every Other Player? His Motor… Full Speed Every Time."
Shaquille O'Neal was perhaps one of the most influential centers of his time. Playing for the likes of the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat, among others, O'Neal was the definition of sheer dominance on the court. Be it him running down the court in transition or using his ball-handling skills to create plays, Shaq was an absolute beast in his prime.
Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Jayson Tatum And Others React To Bill Russell's Passing
Bill Russell has tragically passed away at age 88 this Sunday, his family announced on social media. The Boston Celtics legend was the biggest winner in NBA history, collecting 11 rings as a player in 13 seasons. He added more as a head coach, making history in the process. Russell...
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble
Oladipo once again back on the grind in the offseason
Charles Barkley Announces Decision On His Broadcasting Future
For the past two weeks, Charles Barkley has been in talks with LIV Golf about a potential media role. On Friday, he officially made up his mind. Barkley told the New York Post that he has ended his talks with LIV Golf. He'll remain with TNT's Inside The NBA. "I...
Yardbarker
Nike, Suns' Devin Booker Debut New Basketball Shoe
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is well known for many things, his shoe game being one of them. Over the course of his career, Booker has been known to rock a good pair of Kobe's, although he has varied at times. One of those came in the form on Nike's...
Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst
Lakers forward LeBron James inches closer to the NBA scoring record, but NBA analyst believes it won't be as happy as it should be
