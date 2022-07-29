Spurs rookie says he can’t wait to compete against idol Ja Morant

In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO