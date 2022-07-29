CREWS RESPOND TO CRASH IN CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

www.wccsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlerradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
wccsradio.com
VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 22 NEAR BLAIRSVILLE
At approximately 2 pm Sunday after, Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews responded to a three-vehicle crash with possible entrapment at Route 22 and Jonette Road in Derry Township. Once on scene, crews reported that there was no entrapment, but there were minor injuries and debris and vehicles in every...
explore venango
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in North Huntingdon
A North Huntingdon man was killed Saturday night in a vehicle crash in the township about 2½ miles from his home, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on Maple Lane in the village of Larimer. Tyler J. Cubakovic, 29, was driving a Subaru WRX south on Maple Lane when the car left the road around a bend and hit a large rock and tree, according to the coroner.
Crash during Pa. motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer.
Emergency crews in West Mifflin rescue person from vehicle after crash
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Emergency crews in West Mifflin removed a person from a car after an accident that left two vehicles severely damaged. The Skyview Volunteer Fire Company said the vehicles were mostly damaged in the front and appeared to have collided with the center median of Lebanon Church Road.
WJAC TV
Blair County emergency responders learn anti-active shooter tactics
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — With tactics and response over school shootings under the microscope, police, EMS, and firefighters in Blair County practiced a relatively new concept they hope they never have to use for real. The eight-county South-Central Mountains Regional Task Force on Saturday held training for EMS, police, and firefighters on how to carry out that concept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after vehicle accident in North Huntingdon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after an accident in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County.Police said the crash happened along Maple Lane.Emergency crews have been on the scene for about two hours. They're asking drivers to avoid the area due to downed wires.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
wtae.com
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Home destroyed by fire in Fayette County
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — A home was destroyed by fire in Fairchance, Fayette County, on Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Sheldon Avenue. No one lived in the home and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More than 20 motorcycles involved in accident in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least 20 motorcycles were involved in an accident in Allegheny Township. According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road. No one was killed as a result of the crash, but the road remains closed. Four riders were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals while four others were taken via ambulance.The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today, the Riding For The Cure event that helps cancer patients. "Allegheny Township police were dispatched to White Cloud Road and...
WJAC TV
Drowning investigation after rescue efforts on Raystown Lake
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Fire crews confirmed a drowning investigation is underway. Crews on scene of an incident at Raystown Lake tell 6 News the coroner was called to the area where dive teams were searching for an individual Saturday afternoon. Bedford County dispatch told 6 News that...
wccsradio.com
BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County First Responders. Indiana County 911 reports that after a minor vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 AM on Friday in Conemaugh Township, Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon Fire departments were dispatched to a location on Pounds Road in Young Township around 9:30 in the morning.
wccsradio.com
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE SATURDAY STRUCTURE FIRES
Indiana County firefighters had a quiet Saturday until late in the afternoon, when a couple of structure fires were reported. The first of them happened shortly before 5 o’clock in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. A fire damaged the Back Road Bar, located along Route 1042, the old Route 85 near West Shamokin High School. Plumville and Creekside assisted Armstrong County units from Rural Valley and Dayton, with Marion Center on standby.
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Comments / 0