Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested
Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI
A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
Meth possession arrest in Bethalto
An East Alton man wanted for failing to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge faces a similar possession charge after his arrest early Friday. Bethalto police say they took 46-year-old Raymond Hatcher into custody after a patrol officer saw him at Neumann’s Old Oak trailer park on Wesley Drive.
3 suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Madison County late Friday night. An initial investigation found that Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting at Bissell Street at Klein Avenue, Venice, Illinois at around 10:26 p.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) started a chase on a carjacked car in their jurisdiction. Police said the car crashed after it crossed over into Illinois.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
15 vehicles damaged overnight during rapid gunfire in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. Investigators say it happened in the 700 block of North 21st Street. Officers responded to the area after hearing around 100 gunshots near St. Louis police headquarters. When officers arrived, they noticed ballistic damage to at least 15 vehicles.
Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Two men, woman hurt in crash near Blackwell
A De Soto man was seriously injured Thursday night, July 28, in a two-vehicle crash at Hwy. E and Upper Blackwell Road south of De Soto near Blackwell in Jefferson County. A Bonne Terre man and a High Ridge woman also were injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
French bulldog stolen in car theft safely returned to family
ST. LOUIS — A French bulldog named Disko was reunited with his family after being stolen along with a cross-country-traveling couple's car last week. Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub and Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano had made a stop in St. Louis for a night. The next day, the couple had stopped to eat and...
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Group carjacks pizza delivery driver before chase, crash in Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police say a group carjacked a pizza delivery driver Friday afternoon before his vehicle was involved in a brief police chase and a crash in Downtown St. Louis. The victim was carjacked around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street near the Dutchtown neighborhood. After that, police spotted the stolen vehicle just across the Missouri-Illinois state line in East St. Louis.
Deputy spots residential fire while on patrol
(Jefferson County) Firefighters received some help from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy in putting out a deck fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet, a deputy was patrolling the area of the 11300 block of State Route 21 when they noticed black smoke coming from behind the residence.
Carjacking suspect shot in gunfire exchange with officer near St. Louis
An officer shot a carjacking suspect Friday evening after an exchange of gunfire across the Missouri-Illinois state line near St. Louis.
Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis
Police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis.
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Alton gun shop owner testifies at gun violence hearing
With crime stories dominating the headlines daily in Illinois, the bipartisan House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force convened Thursday to discuss ways to address gun violence. The task force brought together lawmakers, prosecutors, and a licensed gun dealer to come up with possible solutions to deadly shootings occurring...
