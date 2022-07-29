Online CPR and First Aid Courses You Can Count On: Thrive Training Institute

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. After my water broke 16 weeks into my second pregnancy, doctors told me that we were losing my daughter and forced me onto bed rest for the remainder of the pregnancy. My Asha showed me with every scan that she was a fighter who would not take no for an answer, and she persisted on hope and everyone’s prayers until 38 weeks when she arrived, beautiful and healthy.

