Ohio State

Ohio State Fair 2022: Eight things not to miss if you go, from archery to Tiny Town

By Aaron Skubby, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
There is only one place in the state where you can find stuffed turkey legs, Ferris wheels and a life-size cow made out of butter: the Ohio State Fair.

Back in all its glory for the first time since 2019, the fair runs through Aug. 7.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, except the last day on Aug. 7, when the fair will end at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for youth or seniors. Children under 5 get in free.

What to know about the fair: Recommendations on what not to miss

Butter cow display: Ohio State Fair expands farm animal family with record-setting butter cow display

So put on your best Buckeye State gear, and make your way to the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., for a day of food and fun. We know you'll check out this year's butter sculpture display. Here are eight other things not to miss during your visit.

Go fishing and visit Smokey Bear

Hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Park has plenty of things to do for visitors of all ages. You can go kayaking, fishing or try your hand at archery. There are play areas for kids, educational exhibits and a butterfly garden you can walk through.

And of course, Natural Resources Park is home to one of the fair’s most famous faces, Smokey Bear. The 14-foot animatronic bear mascot of the U.S. Forest Service is there to greet visitors and offer valuable fire prevention advice!

Get an adrenaline boost with amusement rides on the midway

A fair isn’t a fair without amusement rides!

The midway is the fair’s home for a wide range of rides provided by Talley Amusements, along with dozens of carnival games for those who want to win prizes. Located in the center of the park, the midway has rollercoasters, Ferris wheelscq/lowercase/Ap/jw and more. Highlights include the 108-foot Giant Wheel, the Iron Dragon roller coaster and the 144-foot long Giant Slide.

While these rides do have height requirements, families with children don’t need to worry since there is still plenty to do for fairgoers who might fall on the smaller side.

Before you hit the midway: Rides return this year under new safety requirements

Eat outrageous fair food

How many times a year do you have the opportunity to eat a deep-fried, bacon-wrapped Oreo? What about stuffed turkey legs? Fried Twinkies?

Any description of the state fair would be incomplete without mentioning the famous food, and there’s certainly no shortage this year. With rows upon rows of vendors, there is certain to be food for anyone (even vegetarians). But if you’re looking for health over taste, you might be looking in the wrong place.

Have hands-on fun at the Youth Exploration Center or Tiny Farmers exhibit

Everyone knows that a child's favorite activity is touching random things. Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities for young people to have some hands-on fun at the fair.

At the Youth Exploration Center there are stations dedicated to science, reading, and more. A highlight is Tiny Town, where they can learn the joy of following traffic laws and getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper gridlock at a young age.

If city life isn’t your thing, check out the new Tiny Farmers exhibit, which has nine stations dedicated to teaching children about farming. There are prizes at the end for finishing the stations.

Ride the SkyGlider

If your legs are tired from walking and your stomach is full of Donut Burgers, take a relaxing ride on the SkyGlider. To find it, just look up. Spanning a half-mile, the SkyGlider can take you from one side of the park to the other for $3 per person. It’s a great opportunity to relax, chat with a special someone, or scope out where you want to go next. Access points are in Kiddieland and near the Cardinal Gate.

Feed animals at the petting zoo

Another great option for the kids: the petting zoo at the fair has plenty of eager goats, llamas and even a kangaroo. There are carrots available for purchase to feed the animals, but even empty-handed a bunch of goats will be sure to stick their head out for petting in this Kiddieland attraction.

Attend an evening concert

Throughout the fair there will be concerts, with artists ranging from Ice Cube (Aug. 4) to Willie Nelson (Aug. 5). Some concerts are available for free, and others still have tickets available. They can be bought in person or on TicketMaster. A concert ticket covers the cost of fair admission.

Ohio State Fair concert schedule: What to know if you go

Visit sheep with great fashion sense

Every year, people from across Ohio come to the state fair to enter their livestock in competitions. From cows to bunnies, you can come see the greatest animals the state has to offer.

Despite the wide selection, perhaps none were quite as well dressed as the sheep, some of which came with a fashion sense to impress and a variety of colorful, fashionable blankets worth checking out.

askubby@dispatch.com

@AaronSkubby

