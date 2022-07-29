Climate Neutral is trying to build a net-zero labeling system that drives change–and dollars

www.fastcompany.com
Maria Bartiromo Says Falling Fossil Fuel Investment Is Emergency, Not Climate Change
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said Sunday that the real climate-change emergency is America’s declining investment in fossil fuels, not finding renewable sources to gain energy independence. (Watch the video below.) As debate over global warming continued to boil amid soaring summer heat, the conservative TV personality attempted to...
Major handouts could make Big Oil companies the biggest "beneficiaries" of Manchin's climate deal
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The U.S. oil and gas industry is openly lauding elements of a reconciliation package that includes historic renewable energy investments, a response likely to heighten climate advocates' wariness of the bill as Democrats look to push it through the Senate as soon as next week.
Phys.org
'Inflation Reduction Act': What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change
For more than a decade, Congressional Democrats and a growing share of their political base have chased a dream: legislation to combat climate change, large enough to transform our society into one equipped to avert the worst catastrophes of a rapidly warming planet. On Wednesday the dream made a giant...
Exclusive: Biden EPA to tackle coal industry carbon with rules on other pollutants
GUAYAMA, Puerto Rico, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to use new limits on traditional pollutants like ozone and coal ash to help encourage the retirement of the nation’s remaining coal-fired power plants, after the Supreme Court limited the agency’s ability to impose sweeping climate regulations, according to EPA chief Michael Regan.
eenews.net
A climate bill with fossil fuel victories
The new climate and energy bill shaped largely by Sen. Joe Manchin includes significant wins for the fossil fuel industry that could extend carbon emissions for decades to come. The legislation seeks to expand domestic oil and gas production while, in some cases, making the development of clean energy resources...
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote For 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
AOL Corp
Greta Thunberg and Al Gore react as climate change bakes Europe with record heat
Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, two of the world's leading voices in the fight against climate change, reacted Tuesday to the record-setting heat wave and wildfires gripping Europe. With temperature records being smashed in parts of the United Kingdom and France, Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist, warned that the worst...
What's in the Democrats' climate and energy legislation
The bill, dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” would spend nearly $370 billion on a raft of tax credits to help stimulate adoption of clean energy technologies.
Rockefeller Foundation, built on an oil fortune, puts climate crisis at top of philanthropic causes
One of the US’s largest foundations has announced that their philanthropy from here on out is going to focus on the climate crisis, with its president calling planetary warming “a singular threat to humanity.”. The organization in question, the Rockefeller Foundation, was founded in the early 20th century...
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
The independent state legislature doctrine could reverse 200 years of progress and take power away from the people
In a case to be heard in the coming months, the U.S. Supreme Court could decide that state legislatures have control over congressional elections, including the ability to draw voting districts for partisan political advantage, unconstrained by state law or state constitutions. At issue is a legal theory called the “independent state legislature doctrine,” which is posed through the court’s consideration of a dispute over gerrymandered North Carolina congressional districts. In early 2022, North Carolina state courts found the legislature violated the state constitution when it drew gerrymandered congressional districts favoring Republicans. The legislature has claimed that the U.S. Constitution gives...
Biden says US economic slowdown due to Fed inflation-fighting measures – business live
US president says growth affected by moves to tackle inflation as US enters technical recession
Democrats' Reconciliation Package The 'Biggest Climate Action In Human History'
The deal Democrats struck late Thursday includes a historic $369 billion in clean energy and climate investments, but also requires new oil and gas leasing.
Phys.org
A majority of people around the world are concerned about climate change, says poll
A majority of people—69%—around the world say that climate change is "a somewhat serious threat" or "a very serious threat," according an analysis I published in April 2022 in the journal Climatic Change. The analysis was based on the 2019 Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll. Surprisingly, figures...
The Gas Industry Is Pumping Money Into A Tiny Local Race To Crush A Climate Champion
Alex Ramel took the lead on electrifying buildings in Washington state — and fossil fuel interests want to make an example of him.
Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say
Environmental advocates largely praised the climate provisions in Senate Democrats’ massive taxes, health care and energy bill released Wednesday night, saying even with provisions to help the fossil fuel industry, the measure represents a historic step toward addressing the climate crisis. The 725-page bill — made public mere hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate […] The post Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
