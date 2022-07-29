GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO SLIDE, BUT DEMAND AND CRUDE COSTS INCREASE

One of the three individuals involved in a drug bust last August is scheduled for a plea court hearing today in Indiana County Court. 33-year-old Michale Anthony Mignano of Plumville was one of three people charged by state police for an August 20, 2021 investigation into drug activity in Washington Township. Police say that troopers were called out to an area on Bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leave the residence and tried to pull the driver over for an expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the passengers in the vehicle, along with Travis Gibson of Indiana, and the driver was 36-year-old Kimberley Anne Caylor of Creekside. The chase reached speeds of 75 miles an hour before Caylor pulled into a parking lot and surrendered.

PLUMVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO