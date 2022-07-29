ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: FC Porto Interested In Alex Telles Return From Manchester United

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tQh0_0gxNTvcN00

FC Porto are interested in Manchester United's Alex Telles making a return to the club this summer, according to a report.

FC Porto are interested in Manchester United's Alex Telles making a return to the club this summer, according to a report.

United have already bought two defenders in Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, and haven't let any go as of yet. The squad is particularly stacked when it comes to left-back, with both Malacia and Luke Shaw ahead of the Brazilian international as it is.

Transfer reporter Ekrem Konur has said that Telles is on the radar of his former club Porto, who want to sign him on loan with an option to buy. He spent four years at Porto, becoming their club captain and making 194 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old is far down the pecking order at the moment and it is said that United are willing to listen to offers for him. He has allegedly attracted interest from Spain and Italy as well as Portugal.

The defender has received game time from new boss Erik Ten Hag in pre-season. However, it has been out of his usual position, at center-back, and with the number of experienced players already in that position, it seems unlikely that he would play there with any sort of regularity throughout the year.

Telles has played 50 games for The Red Devils in all competitions, scoring one goal and making eight assists in the process.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at rumours on Instagram

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at rumours surrounding his future on Instagram. Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, with The Athletic confirming that the Portuguese star has reiterated his desire to leave the club this summer. The 37-year-old is understandably...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing

Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Fc Porto#Brazilian#The Red Devils
BBC

Transfer rumours: Broja, Maddison Pavard, Werner, Depay, Martial, Sesko

Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Chelsea's Albania striker Armando Broja, 20, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season. (Standard) Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 25, is set to be offered an improved deal following his impressive form last season. (Mail) Bayern Munich's France full-back Benjamin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’

To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy