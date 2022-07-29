Former Manchester United Coach Reveals Details About Ralf Rangnick’s Reign

Chris Armas has spoken about his life at Manchester United, as well as revealing his opinion on the club's transfer business.

Ralf Rangnick enlisted Chris Armas and Ewan Sharp as first team coaches after he was appointed as interim manager.

The club only granted him two coaching appointments, with Rangnick having to use his Red Bull links in America to find available assistants.

The Athletic reported that attaining Rangnick’s ideal staff members was viewed as unfeasible in the eyes of the club.

Armas had never coached outside the MLS before his role working with United. His previous job before working at Carrington was with Toronto FC, for whom he garnered a 13.33% win rate.

The American coach has detailed his opinions on the behind-the-scenes running of United during Rangnick’s reign, telling The Crack Podcast ,

‘But were they really going to push for Ralf to hit a home run? I don't know, they didn't add one player.

So that's not me talking bad about the club. The club didn't add one single player in the transfer window when we're right in fourth position. Why not? I don't know.'

Rangnick revealed in May that he was extremely keen for the club to sign either Dušan Vlahović, Luis Díaz, or Julián Álvarez. The club vehemently elected to not pursue any potential transfers, according to Rangnick.

All three were available in January and fitted with Rangnick’s philosophy of signing players under twenty-three-years-old. Vlahović moved to Juventus, Díaz to Liverpool, and Álvarez signed for Manchester City, all in the same window.

As for his personal treatment at United, Armas candidly admitted,

‘Imagine, it's a blessing and curse, for me, I'm only grateful, they treated me, I promise you all, tremendously.

Upper management, coaching staff, Darren Fletcher, they treated me as if I'd been there forever and they were amazing.'

Discussing the dressing-room, he revealed,

'With the players, I had a really good rapport, top to bottom, young or older, or superstar. But the frustrating thing is you find yourself with this gift, like a pot of gold and I can't carry it, it's too heavy.'

Reports had previously suggested that players had anointed Armas with the nickname ‘Ted Lasso’ to mock the American coach.

