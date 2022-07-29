First Alert: One more day of scorching heat before a weekend break

www.wbtv.com
First Alert: An earlier Monday start to storms expected
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in play today, as more showers and storms are in the forecast, but there are some subtle changes. First Alert Today: Storms may get an earlier start. Midweek: Middle 90s back in the forecast. Looking Ahead: Above-normal temps hold thru the weekend.
First Alert: Showers and storms threaten the end of weekend, into next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After spending most of Sunday with clear skies and warm temperatures, some areas were hit with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. More after storms could be on the way Monday. First Alert Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy then afternoon scattered storms.
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of this Saturday has been hot and storm free, but we could still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area later tonight. First Alert Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms late afternoon. First Alert Monday: Partly cloudy then PM storms. Tuesday: Isolated storms, warmer. With a...
First Alert remains through the weekend as storms roll in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief break from the intense heat for this weekend with an enhanced risk for storms. First Alert Sunday & Monday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. A mix of sun and clouds for today with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours. This will be a concern for the Charlotte FC game this evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
Hundreds in south Charlotte without power for several hours after Saturday storms
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy was working most of Sunday to restore power outages in Mecklenburg County from Saturday night’s storms. About 1600 customers in south Charlotte lost electricity last night; of those, about 800 in the Sharon Woods area were without power until late Sunday evening. Jennifer Orsomarso,...
Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBTV) – Overnight construction that hadn’t wrapped up at 6 a.m. is still causing delays and backups on parts of Interstate 85 South in Charlotte. Three of the four lanes of I-85 had been closed between Statesville Avenue up to Sugar Creek Road, causing delays. Construction...
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday. According to Flight Aware, more than 280 flights leaving Charlotte were delayed, and more than 200 additional flights that were coming into Charlotte were delayed. In addition, more than 40 flights leaving...
Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
Run Kannapolis 5K Fall schedule has been announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced several races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this Fall.
One dead after shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday.
Charlotte gas prices averaging less than $4 a gallon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 12.2 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.96 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the seventh straight week of declines.
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
Behind ’24 Hours of Booty’: Family rides 160 miles for Camden’s 160 days alive, no sleep for 24 hours
The Queen City’s own uniquely named charity bike ride, ’24 Hours of Booty,’ to benefit patients fighting cancer is back.
Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy. The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and...
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football teams across North Carolina will be heading back to the turf Monday for their first practice of the season. They’re well-versed on what it takes to practice in the heat and take precautions with plenty of water and Gatorade breaks. In Matthews,...
Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
Popular breakfast joint in Huntersville set to reopen
A popular breakfast joint in Huntersville is set to reopen this weekend after being closed for six months.
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
