ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

First Alert: One more day of scorching heat before a weekend break

By Al Conklin
WBTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert: An earlier Monday start to storms expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in play today, as more showers and storms are in the forecast, but there are some subtle changes. First Alert Today: Storms may get an earlier start. Midweek: Middle 90s back in the forecast. Looking Ahead: Above-normal temps hold thru the weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert remains through the weekend as storms roll in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief break from the intense heat for this weekend with an enhanced risk for storms. First Alert Sunday & Monday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. A mix of sun and clouds for today with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours. This will be a concern for the Charlotte FC game this evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday. According to Flight Aware, more than 280 flights leaving Charlotte were delayed, and more than 200 additional flights that were coming into Charlotte were delayed. In addition, more than 40 flights leaving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#First Alert#One More Day#Thunderstorms
WCNC

Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Run Kannapolis 5K Fall schedule has been announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced several races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this Fall.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday. More than 500 flights coming in and out of Charlotte were delayed on Sunday. A candlelight vigil was held in memory of Erica Parsons on Saturday. Eric Thomas and Steve Crump surprise Maureen O'Boyle on her last day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices averaging less than $4 a gallon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 12.2 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.96 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the seventh straight week of declines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Planking Traveler

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy. The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy