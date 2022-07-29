ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Hot and humid for the last weekend of July with a few showers

By Jonathan Myers
WJCL
 2 days ago
www.wjcl.com

wtoc.com

River Street not expecting summer slowdown any time soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend has been a big one for River Street and the Plant Riverside District as local families headed out on the last weekend before school starts. With kids in the area starting to head back to school this upcoming week, lots of families flocked to River Street Saturday to get in some last minute fun to wrap up the summer.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water. On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago. “We are […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
savannah.com

Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District

The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people were rescued from the water Saturday night near Daufuskie Island. According to the US Coast Guard, a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water. The initial call came in at 10:16 p.m. Several agencies responded to the scene. Boat […]
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
City
Savannah, GA
wtoc.com

Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
SAVANNAH, GA
howdoesshe.com

14 Popular Weekend Day Trips with Incredible Views

There’s nothing I love more than standing in astounding places and feeling the enormity of God’s natural world. From sheer drop-offs of Bryce Canyon National Park to rocks the size of high-rises jutting of Cannon Beach, there are so many places in the United States that you can adequately see in a day. If you’re looking for weekend day trips that will leave you in awe, start with these.
DESTIN, FL
WSAV News 3

1 injured in late night Friday shooting on Rodgers St.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred late last night on Friday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Rodgers St. The victim was transported to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports

Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
CHARLESTON, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on Wheels

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you need me, I’m just over here daydreaming about Montage Palmetto Bluff. This classic Southern escape, located along the scenic May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, is beyond dreamy. This 20,000-acre property includes a resort, extensive nature preserve, two picturesque villages featuring nine Southern-inspired dining options, a riverfront marina and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
WJCL

Rare comic book makes appearance at Savannah Comic Con

SAVANNAH, Ga. — At Savannah's Comic Con on Sunday, an ultra rare copy of Spider Man, the first to feature the Green Goblin, was on display. That alone makes it valuable, but this particular copy has much more of a story behind it. According to its current owner, back...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 at Ogeechee Road Saturday night. It happened after 11 p.m. Saturday, leaving the roadway closed for several hours. Georgia State Patrol says one vehicle was traveling eastbound on 204 in the left lane when they suddenly...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Health department confirms West Nile virus in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week Chatham County Mosquito Control confirmed several mosquito samples that tested positive for the West Nile virus. The first samples were collected from Savannah’s southside and Islands area. Health experts say it comes with the territory and the time of year.   “Typically, in the summer we see West Nile virus,” […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting on Savannah's westside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police continue investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street in Savannah. Officers say an adult male was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville business closes after apparent murder-suicide

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An apparent murder-suicide happened Friday in Liberty Square, a popular shopping center in Hinesville. The Lendmark location in Hinesville is now closed indefinitely following the shooting Friday that left two people dead. Law enforcement officials say they found the bodies of Christopher and Terrica Williams in...
HINESVILLE, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Pilot transported to the hospital after plane crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A small plane crashed near the Ridgeland Airport on Saturday. According to Jasper County Fire Rescue, dispatchers were notified by air traffic control at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport of a plane that went missing from their radar around 2:30 p.m. The last known location of the plane was four miles from the Ridgeland Airport.
JASPER COUNTY, SC

