Hot and humid for the last weekend of July with a few showers

wtoc.com
River Street not expecting summer slowdown any time soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend has been a big one for River Street and the Plant Riverside District as local families headed out on the last weekend before school starts. With kids in the area starting to head back to school this upcoming week, lots of families flocked to River Street Saturday to get in some last minute fun to wrap up the summer.
Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water. On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago. “We are […]
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people were rescued from the water Saturday night near Daufuskie Island. According to the US Coast Guard, a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water. The initial call came in at 10:16 p.m. Several agencies responded to the scene. Boat […]
wtoc.com
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
howdoesshe.com
14 Popular Weekend Day Trips with Incredible Views
There’s nothing I love more than standing in astounding places and feeling the enormity of God’s natural world. From sheer drop-offs of Bryce Canyon National Park to rocks the size of high-rises jutting of Cannon Beach, there are so many places in the United States that you can adequately see in a day. If you’re looking for weekend day trips that will leave you in awe, start with these.
1 injured in late night Friday shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred late last night on Friday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Rodgers St. The victim was transported to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the […]
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
WJCL
Savannah residents are planning to hopefully win the mega millions
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Over the past few weeks, the mega millions drawing has risen to extremely high winnings. No one has been lucky to snag the lucky numbers bringing Friday's total to 1.2 billion dollars, or you can take a cash prize of 747.2 million. Savannah residents have high...
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on Wheels
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you need me, I’m just over here daydreaming about Montage Palmetto Bluff. This classic Southern escape, located along the scenic May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, is beyond dreamy. This 20,000-acre property includes a resort, extensive nature preserve, two picturesque villages featuring nine Southern-inspired dining options, a riverfront marina and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
WJCL
Rare comic book makes appearance at Savannah Comic Con
SAVANNAH, Ga. — At Savannah's Comic Con on Sunday, an ultra rare copy of Spider Man, the first to feature the Green Goblin, was on display. That alone makes it valuable, but this particular copy has much more of a story behind it. According to its current owner, back...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
WJCL
Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
Washington Examiner
Georgia Ports Authority had record freight volume in fiscal 2022 with 8% increase from 2021
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority saw a record freight volume during fiscal 2022, reporting an 8% increase in container volumes. In June, the Port of Savannah handled a record 494,107 twenty-foot equivalent container units in total cargo, an increase of 10.6% over June 2021. For fiscal 2022, the port reported more than 5.7 million TEUs.
wtoc.com
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 at Ogeechee Road Saturday night. It happened after 11 p.m. Saturday, leaving the roadway closed for several hours. Georgia State Patrol says one vehicle was traveling eastbound on 204 in the left lane when they suddenly...
Health department confirms West Nile virus in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week Chatham County Mosquito Control confirmed several mosquito samples that tested positive for the West Nile virus. The first samples were collected from Savannah’s southside and Islands area. Health experts say it comes with the territory and the time of year. “Typically, in the summer we see West Nile virus,” […]
WTGS
Police investigating shooting on Savannah's westside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police continue investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street in Savannah. Officers say an adult male was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
wtoc.com
Hinesville business closes after apparent murder-suicide
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An apparent murder-suicide happened Friday in Liberty Square, a popular shopping center in Hinesville. The Lendmark location in Hinesville is now closed indefinitely following the shooting Friday that left two people dead. Law enforcement officials say they found the bodies of Christopher and Terrica Williams in...
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
WTGS
Pilot transported to the hospital after plane crash in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A small plane crashed near the Ridgeland Airport on Saturday. According to Jasper County Fire Rescue, dispatchers were notified by air traffic control at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport of a plane that went missing from their radar around 2:30 p.m. The last known location of the plane was four miles from the Ridgeland Airport.
