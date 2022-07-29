ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IN

Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRpuH_0gxNTdyX00

Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana 02:43

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.

The festival celebrates Eastern Europe with pierogis along with other Polish treats and music all day. Gates open at 11 a.m.

More than 300,000 people are expected to fill the downtown area. There will beover 70 booths, cooking shows, performances and live contents all day and night.

Pierogis are fried dough filled with cheese, meat, potato and other ingredients.

"It's a celebration of the ethnic heritage," Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "Over the years, Pierogi Fest has become a celebration of all ethnicities and all cultures. We are so honored to have all the people that show up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoGHE_0gxNTdyX00
Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana 03:52

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra met up with some of the buscias in Whiting, Indiana. They are excited to celebrate this weekend.

You can find a full schedule of events here.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7

Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS Chicago

Love Fridges seek to nourish Chicago communities with food and support

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Love Fridge is celebrating its second year operating free community refrigerators around the city. Every several weeks, the Chicago Love Fridge sets up shop. They bring out their four-poster tents and fold-out lawn chairs, put up a few banners, lay out some refreshments, and invite the community out to learn about what they do; to hear about the resources they offer.Most recently, the mutual-aid group held a community pop-up in Pilsen, in the park adjacent to the Museum of Mexican Art, just days before their two-year anniversary."We're here to activate the Pilsen community to let them know about...
WGN Radio

Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?

John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Whiting, IN
Society
City
Whiting, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Whiting, IN
Lifestyle
CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Country Night continues in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pierogi Fest#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#All Day And Night#Polish#Cbs 2
spotonillinois.com

Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham now home to new Discover call center, community space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boost for Chicago's Chatham community.The Discover Call Center and Shinebright Community Center is now open. The company's call center is located at 86th and Cottage Grove, the site where Target closed in February of 2019.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has more on how the company is helping to rebuild trust in the neighborhood after a big box store left. "Hi this is Thea with Discover here in Chicago." The 13,000 square-foot building is the new home for Discover's Financial Service call center at 86th and Cottage Grove, but it will also serves as a community center for the neighborhood....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

National Night Out brings neighbors and police together

CHICAGO (CBS)-- National Night Out brings neighbors and police together to fight crime.The South Side YMCA is among those hosting events Tuesday.From 4 p.m. to 7p.m., all community members are invited for entertainment and food.Congressman Brad Schneider is using National Night Out to honor some of the heroes who responded to the Highland Park shooting. A ceremony will take place at City Hall in North Chicago. Schneider is honoring the North Chicago officers who arrested the parade shooter. Schneider will be at the Highland Park night out event at 8 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. 
BROOKFIELD, IL
Secret Chicago

The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery

An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL.  The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois. 
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Ambulance transports, arrests at Lollapalooza down this year compared with last

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza is over, but the cleanup from the four-day music festival will take a while. On Monday in Grant Park, workers were taking fences down and loading pallets of equipment onto semi-trailer trucks to haul away. Organizers tell us most of the tear-down will be completed by Thursday. Meanwhile, the number of people who had some kind of emergency at Lollapalooza is down. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said 68 people were transported by ambulance from Lollapalooza this year, compared with 102 last year. There were 12 ambulance transports on Thursday this year, 14 on Friday, and 21 each on Saturday and Sunday. Arrests were also down, but not by much. There were 15 people arrested this year – down slightly from last year's 19 arrests, and a fraction of the arrests in 2019. There were no arrests on Thursday this year, eight on Friday, two on Saturday, and five on Sunday. There were only eight Administrative Notices of Violation this year – two per day. That category includes violations, citations, and tickets.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CityArts awards $6.5 million in grants to nonprofit arts programs in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago is increasing its commitment to the arts. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced $6.5 million dollars in grants to nonprofit arts organizations through the "2022 CityArts" program.That's 280% more grant money than the city provided through CityArts last year.Individual grant amounts are also up, from $2,000 to $25,000 in 2021 to $10,000 to $50,000 this year.Grants were awarded to organizations in all 50 wards in ChicagoOrganizations still struggling from the pandemic will be eligible for additional grants later this year under the "Chicago Recovery Plan," funded with federal COVID-19 relief money.For a list of the grants that were awarded this year, visit ChicagoCulturalGrants.org.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of items up for auction at Arlington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday, you can take home a piece of  Arlington Park.Now that the race track has closed, equipment, artwork and more is up for auction. You can preview and inspect the items until 6:00 p.m. There are hundreds of items up for sale, including commercial kitchen equipment and tables and chairs. You can also find smaller kitchen items like plates and cupcake pans.You can also bid on more unusual items, like a drinking fountain, where bidding starts at 40 cents. Or a can of liquid cheddar cheese, starting at $21.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
95K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy