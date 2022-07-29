www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
News Channel 25
25 Days of High School Football: Mart Panthers
MART, Texas — The offseason was especially busy in Mart, as head coach Kevin Hoffman announced his retirement in January, only to un-retire weeks later. Now, with a new perspective on coaching, Hoffman hopes to lead Mart back to a state title. The Panthers lost a few key multi-year...
Sioux City Journal
BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Schorg powers Remsen St. Mary's to runner-up finish
CARROLL, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team cried for a number of reasons last week after a state championship loss to New London. Perhaps no reason was more evident than knowing they let their two seniors down. One of those seniors was Hawks senior Carter Schorg.
Bad Girls Travel Basketball Team Wins National Championship
The Bad Girls Basketball travel team are champions again following their win in the North Florida Hoop Group Nationals on July 17. This Coral Springs travel basketball team, led by coaches Donald Calloway, Diana Guzman, Aleah Bell, Steven Hill, and Jeremy Thuraisingham, went undefeated in the tournament and finished it with a 52-40 win over Tattnall Lady Cheifs.
Madera Tribune
Torres hosts Bulldogs for basketball camp
Matilda Torres basketball campers gather with members of the Fresno State women’s basketball team after a clinic Thursday at the Matilda Torres High School Gym. About 100 players took part in the camp, which was taught by members of the Bulldogs’ women’s basketball team and led by head coach Jaime White.
High school volleyball: 12 players to watch in 2022 season
High school volleyball practice in Ohio begins this week. Here are players to watch in the the Toledo area this upcoming season. Player rankings are according to website PrepDig.com. Karis Willow, senior, Liberty-Benton Willow is a Penn State recruit and Ohio’s No. 3-ranked player for the class of 2023.
College Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20
College basketball is mourning the loss of a rising star. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's athletic department tweeted that the Warhawks' guard Derek Gray "passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved." The cause of the athlete's death was not made public. However, UW-Whitewater men's basketball coach...
First Baptist Academy Lions looking for fresh start in 2022
The First Baptist Academy Lions will take the field in August as they look for a chance to claim their first region title since 2015.
Village Living
Mountain Brook Football Preview: Spartans looking to continue successful run
Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) looks to tackle the ball carrier during the first half of a football game between Mountain Brook and Southside-Gadsden at Spartan Stadium in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs Nov. 5. The Mountain Brook High School football program has been on quite a...
