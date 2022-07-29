Padres Down on the Farm: July 28 (ACL Padres one out from no-hitter/Mears homers in FW/Myers homers in rehab for EP)

www.eastvillagetimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
Dodgers at Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for July 31
After a tough loss last night with Kershaw on the mound – the Dodgers will look to win the series outright today in Colorado. LA will be looking to grab an NL best 68th win of the season. 2022 All-star Tony Gonsolin will take the hill for the Dodgers....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia sitting for Miami on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Bryan De La Cruz versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 337 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .232 batting average with...
Yardbarker
James Outman homers in debut, Dodgers top Rockies
James Outman homered in his first major league at-bat and finished with three hits, Freddie Freeman also had three hits, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 in Denver on Sunday. Cody Bellinger had two hits and Tony Gonsolin (12-1) allowed three runs on five hits and...
Comments / 0