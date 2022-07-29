Police: Bordeaux man killed wife during domestic dispute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody, charged with killing his wife at their home early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Boyd Drive in Bordeaux around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities responded to the scene following a call from 64-year-old Cledius Bryant, who told dispatchers he was feeling dizzy after being hit in the head with an object.

Once police arrived at the scene, they entered through a window as no one answered the door. That’s when officers found 65-year-old Sylvia Bryant dead on a bedroom floor.

Sylvia had wounds on her face and a flat-screen TV lying on her chest. Her husband, Cledius, was found lying on the bed with apparent minor injuries.

Cledius was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He declined to be interviewed by detectives.

Police believe Cledius killed Sylvia during a domestic dispute.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.