Police: Bordeaux man killed wife during domestic dispute
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody, charged with killing his wife at their home early Friday morning.
Officers were called to a home on Boyd Drive in Bordeaux around 3:30 a.m.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Authorities responded to the scene following a call from 64-year-old Cledius Bryant, who told dispatchers he was feeling dizzy after being hit in the head with an object.
Once police arrived at the scene, they entered through a window as no one answered the door. That’s when officers found 65-year-old Sylvia Bryant dead on a bedroom floor.
Sylvia had wounds on her face and a flat-screen TV lying on her chest. Her husband, Cledius, was found lying on the bed with apparent minor injuries.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Cledius was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He declined to be interviewed by detectives.
Police believe Cledius killed Sylvia during a domestic dispute.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0