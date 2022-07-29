ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police: Bordeaux man killed wife during domestic dispute

By Brittney Baird, Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlfRC_0gxNStt800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody, charged with killing his wife at their home early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Boyd Drive in Bordeaux around 3:30 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Authorities responded to the scene following a call from 64-year-old Cledius Bryant, who told dispatchers he was feeling dizzy after being hit in the head with an object.

Once police arrived at the scene, they entered through a window as no one answered the door. That’s when officers found 65-year-old Sylvia Bryant dead on a bedroom floor.

Sylvia had wounds on her face and a flat-screen TV lying on her chest. Her husband, Cledius, was found lying on the bed with apparent minor injuries.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Cledius was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He declined to be interviewed by detectives.

Police believe Cledius killed Sylvia during a domestic dispute.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing

A 32-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a motel in South Nashville. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 31, 2022. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 30, 2022. Humphreys County sends help to Kentucky. New baby clouded leopards on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for fatal stabbing at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Murfreesboro Pike motel is now in custody, Metro Police said Saturday night. Police said Christina Walker, 32, identified as the suspect who fatally stabbed a 44-year-old man in side a room at the HomeTowne Studios motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike, was located Saturday night at a Glastonbury Road apartment and taken into custody without incident.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

18-year-old charged with 2019 murder charged as adult for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 is now in the adult system after being arrested Thursday for carjacking. Metro Police said they believe that 18-year-old Brian Thompson allegedly conspired with 17-year-old Danny Clark in the armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro at 2 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and Westchester intersection Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Middle Tennessee#Violent Crime#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
qudach.com

Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Shooting in North Nashville leaves one person injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, a shots fired call went out around 3:30 a.m. from the corner of Arthur Avenue and Jane Street, near Elizabeth Park. When officers arrived, a person was found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 16-Year-old shot in Nashville bank parking lot

NASHVILLE, TENN. - In nearby Music City, a 16-year-old was robbed and shot in the stomach after withdrawing money out of an ATM machine. The Metro Police TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives during the night arrested two teens and charged them with attempted criminal homicide for Thursday afternoon’s critical shooting of a 16-year-old in the parking lot of First Bank at 1817 West End Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville police arrest suspect accused of raping elderly woman inside her home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have arrested the 46-year-old man accused of raping a woman in her 70s inside her Green Hills home over the weekend. Police Chief John Drake called an urgent press conference Thursday morning to announce the arrest after the rape shook the community. Phillip...
whopam.com

Two arrested for case of severe elder abuse in Oak Grove, victim in grave condition

Two Oak Grove residents have been arrested for alleged abuse and neglect of an elderly man that has put him in a hospital in grave condition. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove allege that while in a caretaker role, they forced a 70-year old man to live alone in a camper outside of their Timberline Circle home between March 1 and July 10.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile found with multiple gunshot wounds in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Thursday. Metro Nashville Police said a juvenile was found in a parking lot of a Midtown bank with several gunshot wounds. It is unclear where the shooting took place and if it was targeted or not.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy