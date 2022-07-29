Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

kchi.com
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
ktvo.com
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
kttn.com
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Charged With Child Endangerment in Livingston County
A group of three people faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chillicothe resident Donald Lee Franks and two others, Cindy M. Pursel and Jordann Karns Kreischer, face four felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Records list all four charges from Tuesday. The...
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
Missouri man facing charges for allegedly shooting at plane in Caldwell County
A 62-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges and could face federal charges following an incident involving an airplane being shot at.
kchi.com
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
kchi.com
Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children
Three Chillicothe residents are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. 33-year-old Donald Lee Franks, 34-year-old Jordann Leigh Karns-Kreischer, and 54-year-old Cindy Michele Pursel were arrested by Chillicothe Police and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Tuesday and have since been charged in Livingston County court.
kttn.com
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kttn.com
Two from Brookfield injured in crash on Jaffa Road
Two people from Brookfield were taken to hospitals late Thursday night when cars they were driving collided on a gravel road in Linn County. Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Alberts received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight) to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The other driver, 19-year-old Amos Alberts, received minor injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital.
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
Troopers make large meth bust on I-70
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities reported making a large meth bust in the Kansas City-area last week. Just before 1p.m. July 21, a trooper stopped a westbound Dodge minivan for an alleged traffic violation on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a social media report Wednesday.
kmmo.com
SCAM ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED
A scam alert has been issued. The Missouri State Veterans’ Cemetery at Higginsville received a phone call from a concerned family member. That family member stated that someone from the cemetery called and wanted to set up a time to come to their residence to talk about their future burial at the cemetery.
kchi.com
Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary
The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
kchi.com
Royal Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Other Charges
Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and four other counts, in a Livingston County Jury Trial. Royal’s case was moved to Livingston County on a change of venue from Linn County. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney says in addition to the manslaughter charge, Nancy Royal was found guilty of Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse of a Child, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree. Sentencing will be on September 7, 2022.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe resident, 24-year-old Gage Logan Manley was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail by Chillicothe Police following his arrest Sunday morning. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jo Katherine Miller
Jo Katherine Miller, age 87, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Jo was born the daughter of Matthew and Regina (Ball) Petesch on March 16, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Delbert Melvin Miller, Sr., on June 18, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021. She worked as a machine operator for Plattners in North Kansas City, Missouri, Easy Plastic in Independence, Missouri, and also Modern Plastics in Richmond, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri. She was also a member of the Sunflower Sams Camping Club of Kansas City, Missouri, for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidering, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Jo loved baking, especially for her family during the holidays.
kchi.com
Polo Man Arrested By Troopers
A Polo man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell CountyMonday night. Forty-five-year-old Derek R Rosendahl was arrested on a Clay County warrant for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Cole Camp Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Pothole
A Cole Camp man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda motorcycle, driven by 24-year-old David M. Scott-Robison of Cole Camp, was on I-70 at the 65.6 mile marker just before 8 p.m., when he hit a pothole and lost control of the motorcycle.
