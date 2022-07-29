flatheadbeacon.com
Let’s Regain Some Civility
The recent letter written by former Montana Gov. Brian Schweitzer is all that is wrong with this country at present. He placed every single service member who has served this country in the category of a socialist, or at best in the same light as Mr. Zinke. I. for one, know neither of these gentlemen well enough to slander them with political name tags.
