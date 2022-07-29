Leicester stabbing: Pair bailed after attempted murder arrests

www.bbc.com
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
Detectives find body just 200 yards from police station after 14-day hunt for missing woman, 20, as they re-arrest 52-year-old man for her murder
A student who went missing a fortnight ago has been found dead in Bradford woodland 200 yards from the police district headquarters. Somaiya Begum, 20, was last seen at her home where she lived with her grandmother and uncle in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on Saturday June 25 at around 2pm.
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
Woman jailed for life after admitting to murdering two-year-old son in North Yorkshire
A woman has been jailed for life after admitting to murdering her two-year-old son.Carol Hodgson, a 39-year-old from Guisborough in North Yorkshire, had pleaded guilty to killing Daniel Hodgson Green earlier this year.In June, she pleaded guilty to the murder charge at Teesside crown court. Now a judge has sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years and four months.In February, the defendant was found by her mother who called emergency services.On arrival, police found Hodgson in cardiac arrest – the prosecution said ahead of the sentencing – and paramedics found Daniel lying “motionless” next to her.The...
Chilling moment killer lorry driver, 64, is caught on CCTV dragging wheelie bin containing body of coffin maker, 20, he had battered to death in his shipping container lair before burying her in shallow grave in park
This is the moment a 64-year-old lorry driver who murdered a coffin maker heaped further indignity on her - using a wheelie bin to take her to her shallow grave. Neculai Paizan beat Hungarian Agnes Akom, 20, over the head more than 20 times in his home in a converted shipping container in Brent, northwest London.
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Prison officer, 25, is jailed after smuggling in iPhones for an inmate who she fell in love with
A prison officer has been jailed after smuggling iPhones into jail for an inmate she had fallen in love with. Emma Johnson, 25, made thousands of pounds and discussed how much money she was making with serving prisoner Marcus Solomon. In one message, when her lover asked her how much...
Cops raid squalid housing commission home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of child neglect
Police have raided the squalid home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of criminal neglect. Major crime detectives visited the Munno Para home in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday, with the little girl's death the subject of a major crimes investigation. The...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’
A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment
A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences.Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 26 to answer eight charges.They are attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.Devon and Cornwall Police said Pc Tregale has been suspended from duty.“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” the force said. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
PICTURED: Woman found murdered in house after male suspect was killed in car crash while being chased by police as he ‘fled the scene’
A woman found murdered in her £120,000 home before her suspected killer died in a car crash while being chased by police has been named. Humberside Police say Becci Rees-Hughes was discovered in her Beverley property at around 6am on Monday. Thirty minutes later a man detectives were trying...
Search for man accused of brutal attack on dad fighting for life in hospital after being punched, stabbed and shot in his own house while his kids were home
Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a brutal attack on a father who was shot and stabbed in his own home with his children nearby. About 2.20am on July 8 last year a group of four intruders broke into the residential property on Ribblesdale Avenue in Wyndham Vale, Victoria, while a fifth person is understood to have waited in a getaway car.
Woman, 38, charged with murdering one-year-old girl who died ten years ago after falling ill at home in Leicester
A WOMAN has been charged with murdering a one-year-old who died ten years ago. Ruby Thompson was rushed to hospital after falling unwell at home in Leicester on August 11, 2012. Tragically she couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after. Katie Tidmarsh, 38, has now been charged with...
Lillia Valutyte: Man arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police said the 22-year-old was detained in Boston on Saturday after two people...
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Hillsborough Park: Boy bailed after girl, 13, stabbed
A boy arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl has been bailed and placed on a curfew, police have said. The 13-year-old boy was detained after the girl was stabbed at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, on Tuesday. South Yorkshire Police said the teen was bailed after advice...
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
