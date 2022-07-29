Hearn on Haney-Kambosos Rematch: The Fight Is Not Appealing Because of The First Fight

www.boxingscene.com
Yardbarker
Fears for Mike Tyson intensify after boxing legend is filmed walking with a stick
Fears for the well-being of boxing legend Mike Tyson have intensified after he was spotted using a walking stick, reports The Sun. Tyson is widely regarded as one of the finest boxers of all time – he’s undoubtedly one of the most recognisable. It’s for that reason that...
Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery
DALLAS – UFC president Dana White says Julianna Pena needs to prioritize her health in the aftermath of a “completely dominant” title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fell short in her highly anticipated main event rematch with Nunes (22-5 MMA,...
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
Amanda Nunes after UFC 277: Valentina Shevchenko trilogy 'would be awesome'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes welcomes a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko after becoming champ-champ once again at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a dominant unanimous decision win in Saturday’s headliner at American Airlines Center.
Watch YouTuber Logan Paul got knocked out cold by UFC fighter Paulo Costa during sparring session
UFC fighter Paulo Costa became famous after "knocking out" YouTube boxer Logan Paul. A clip released by Paul shows him being flattened by UFC fighter Costa back in 2020 while training for his own career in the octagon. However a boxing sparring session appeared to take its toll on Paul...
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
UFC 277 Recap: Amanda Nunes Def. Julianna Pena via Unanimous Decision
Shakiel Mahjouri joins Hakem Dermish to break down Amanda Nunes' unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena to reclaim the women's bantamweight title.
UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official
DALLAS – The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch. Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) both successfully hit the divisional mark for Saturday’s main event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
Iranian Hulk face off: All hell breaks loose following ‘Kazakh Titan’ face mash (Video)
For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.
Pena’s Daughter Backed Her Up in Final Face-Off Ahead of UFC 277
The reigning bantamweight champion had a little extra security in her corner ahead of her anticipated rematch against Amanda Nunes.
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told Former Champion He Had The Worst WrestleMania Match Of All Time
Over the course of 38 WrestleManias a wide variety of Superstars have stepped up to perform on the Grandest Stage of Them All. There some WrestleMania matches that have been hailed as instant classics while others haven’t received such glowing reviews. At WrestleMania 33 fans saw Kevin Owens challenge...
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
CBS Sports
Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, Showtime Boxing
Despite a career-long layoff that is just shy of 20 months, former two-division champion Danny Garcia is confident entering Saturday's return to the ring when he makes his 154-pound debut against former welterweight title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The 12-round junior middleweight bout headlines Premier Boxing Champions tripleheader (Showtime, 9...
