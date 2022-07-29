Hearn on Haney-Kambosos Rematch: The Fight Is Not Appealing Because of The First Fight

For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.

HIP HOP ・ 2 DAYS AGO