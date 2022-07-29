ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try These Wings Instead On National Chicken Wing Day

By Kadie Daye
 2 days ago
VOTE: Best Wings Right Now in Western New York

Buffalo, New York is home to the chicken wing and MANY places that make them. The question is, in 2022, who makes the BEST wing in the wing capital of the world?. There are literally hundreds of places in Western New York that serve wings. The truth is if it's locally owned it's almost definitely good. However, people have their preferences. We posted on our Facebook page on National Wing Day who has the beast wins in WNY. As you can see, there were MANY suggestions.
