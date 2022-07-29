Euro 2022: Leeds United delay Cagliari kick-off to avoid final clash

www.bbc.com
Related
Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany
England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was...
Pep Guardiola hails England Women for reaching Euro 2022 final against Germany - as Manchester City boss insists both sides 'deserve all the credit' for their styles of football ahead of Wembley showdown on Sunday
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the Lionesses after they reached the final of Euro 2022. England beat Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday's semi final to see them into their first major final since 2009. They will face Germany, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side...
FOX Sports
Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
BBC
'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'
Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, journalist Luke Edwards expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Manchester United. He told Transfer Gossip Daily: "It’s our Harry Kane of this transfer window. Do you remember last summer? It was ‘Is Harry Kane going to stay or go?’. "I’m going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Raphael Guerreiro From Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City are interested and have explored the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro as an alternative to Marc Cucurella. Brighton are standing firm on their stance at the minute, and Manchester City are looking elsewhere in the market for left-backs.
England vs Germany referee: Kateryna Monzul to officiate Euro 2022 final tonight
Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2022 final latest updatesMonzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat...
Commonwealth Games 2022: hockey, cycling and Peaty back in the pool on day four – live!
Join our writers for the latest action from the 22nd game as the track cycling comes to an end among a host of other action
BBC
Euro 2022: The Colchester girls team inspired by England's progress
A coach who runs a girls football team has told how Euro 2022 is "opening up a lot of people's eyes" to progress in the women's game. Rob Wheeler, 41, manages Colchester City Ladies under 11s and said the tournament had been a big success. Mr Wheeler said his players...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says club sustainable after record player sales income
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels sadness at the recent exit of three star players but insists the club's record transfer income this summer proves they are sustainable. City sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £45m and £30m. Raheem Sterling also departed for Chelsea for...
Euro 2022: Watch moment England’s Lionesses lift winners’ trophy
England’s victorious Lionesses claimed their Euro 2022 trophy after they beat Germany 2-1 in front of a full-capacity Wembley Stadium.This footage shows the joyous moment the team lifted their trophy on 31 July, the first time an English team has done so in a major tournament since the male team’s win in the 1966 World Cup.Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly saw the team triumphant after the match was pushed into extra time on 31 July.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices made,...
BBC
Leanne Crichton: Celtic merit favourites tag but Rangers look hungry to reclaim title
As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown. Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have...
Euro 2022 LIVE: Lionesses set for London victory party after historic win over Germany
England will host a victory party at Trafalgar Square on Monday afternoon, after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner. England confidently held out for the final 10 minutes of the game as euphoria and relief rang out around Wembley - and the...
BBC
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
BBC
James Maddison: Leicester reject Newcastle's £40m bid for playmaker
Leicester City have rejected a £40m bid from Newcastle for playmaker James Maddison. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is yet to make a significant signing during the current transfer window and needs to raise funds to allow Leicester to comply with Financial Fair Play. Maddison has two years remaining on...
Celebrations continue through the night as England seal Euro 2022 glory
Euro 2022 ended in glory for the host nation as England beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly was the hero as she scored the 110th minute, after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull, to hand the Lionesses a first major trophy.Here, we take a look at incredible finale to a record-breaking tournament.Tweet of the dayHISTORY MAKERS. EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zVFlqZqXU5— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022Football’s Coming Home🏴 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬'𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!England win #WEURO2022 🏆Congratulations, @Lionesses 👏👏👏👏— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022A year after the men’s team were beaten in...
Christian Eriksen Provides Details About Manchester United Life
Manchester United’s third summer signing, Christian Eriksen, has spoken about his first Old Trafford appearance, fitness levels, Erik ten Hag’s demands, and more.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
CBS Sports
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
Leah Williamson: Euro 2022 final is the start of a journey
Leah Williamson emphasised that Euro 2022 should be viewed as the start of England and women's football's journey, emphasising the impact the team's success can have on gender equality in wider society.
Comments / 0