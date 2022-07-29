Reminder that today the town of Rippey will be a focal point of entertainment. Rippey Fun Daze kicks off at noon with several activities. On Main Street there will be a car show and a food truck from noon-5pm. Also from noon-5pm at the city park, north of the Walt Anderson Field will be a bouncy house and a vendor fair. At the Rippey Library and lawn area from noon-2pm there will be walking tacos, games for kids, as well as reading awards from the Summer Reading Program. Additionally, the Rippey United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social from 11am-2pm and there will be a silent auction in the library from noon-4:30pm.

RIPPEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO