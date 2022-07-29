www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram Football Camps are Next Week
Greene County football camps are next week at the practice fields next to the middle school on the south edge of Jefferson. Head Coach Caden Duncan says there are camps for grades 9-12 and for grades 5-8. “This week we’re going in the evenings with our high school camp every day Monday through Friday except for Tuesday. We’ll focus on our middle school camp Tuesday and that’s our fifth through eighth graders for two-and-a-half hours.”
ADM High School/Middle School Cross Country Camps
The deadline is fast approaching to register for the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School/Middle School Cross Country Camps. ADM boys entering into high school can attend the camp that will run from 8-9:30 p.m. August 3rd, 6-8:30 p.m. on the 4th, 5:30-8:30 p.m on the 5th and 9-11:30 a.m. on the 6th. The camp will take place at multiple locations including the ADM Middle School Commons, Brenton Arboretum in Dallas Center, Voas Nature Area in Minburn and Pammel Park in Winterset.
Kicking Away Cancer with Nathan Behne
Greene County junior kicker Nathan Behne has found a unique way to help battle childhood cancer. He’s joined the KICK-IT Champion program powered by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and is seeking donations, 100% of which will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the effort to eliminate childhood cancers.
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Register For Adel Adult Bags League
A fun program taking place with Adel Parks and Recreation has a deadline to register for tomorrow. The Adult Bags League will take place from August 18th until September 29th but will be followed by an end of season tournament. The cost to participate is $50 and there are two divisions including competitive and recreation and the program will take place on Thursday evenings. The deadline to get registered is tomorrow.
Rippey Fun Daze Brings an Afternoon of Fun
Reminder that today the town of Rippey will be a focal point of entertainment. Rippey Fun Daze kicks off at noon with several activities. On Main Street there will be a car show and a food truck from noon-5pm. Also from noon-5pm at the city park, north of the Walt Anderson Field will be a bouncy house and a vendor fair. At the Rippey Library and lawn area from noon-2pm there will be walking tacos, games for kids, as well as reading awards from the Summer Reading Program. Additionally, the Rippey United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social from 11am-2pm and there will be a silent auction in the library from noon-4:30pm.
Rhonda J. Coil, 60, of Jefferson
Private family services for Rhonda J. Coil, 60, of Jefferson, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements are with Historic Bruce Funeral Home of Fort Dodge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brucesfuneralhome.com. Rhonda is survived by 2 children:...
Cynthia Franzeen, 70, of Scranton
Funeral servic4es for Cynthia Franzeen, age 70, of Rural Scranton, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Coon Rapids.
Dry Conditions Cause Low River Levels, Drought Conditions in Coverage Area
With portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio area under a drought, it’s also caused dropping river levels. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers as of Friday morning, the Raccoon River level in Jefferson is just under five-feet and the flood stage is at 19-feet. In Perry, the Raccoon River is at 3.41-feet, where the flood stage is at 15-feet. Then in Panora, the river level is 4.23-feet, and the flood stage there is 11-feet.
Portion of Landus Site in Rippey to Close
Following a transition for a grain site in a Greene County town, one cooperative is making some changes. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens says their site in Rippey where an older part of the elevador, less than ten percent of the capacity, has been condemned. “With Rippey it’s in a...
Scranton Family Farm Recognized as Regional Winner for Conservation Practices
A Scranton farm family was officially recognized at a national conference for their conservation efforts. Robbins Land and Cattle was the 2021 winner of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Regional III Environmental Stewardship Award. This designation put Justin and Lacie Robbins in the running with six other regional winners for the overall National Environmental Stewardship Award.
Norma Kay Wildin, 84, of Patterson
Funeral services for Norma Kay Wildin, 84, of Patterson, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Patterson United Methodist Church in Patterson. Family will greet friends one hour prior, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Montpelier Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Patterson United Methodist Church, Unity Point Hospice, or to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Reminder: Threshing Bee Event Today On a Jefferson Farm
A reminder that today people can see what early farming was like in Iowa back in the 1800 to early 1900s in Jefferson. Foster Family Farms is hosting the 23rd Annual Pleasant Prairie Threshing Bee. The two main events include an oat threshing demonstration at 10am and a steam plowing show at 2pm. Keygan Barber is one of the participants and explains what happens during the steam plow demonstration.
Wyona Williams, 103 of Stuart formerly of Casey
Funeral services for Wyona Williams, 103 of Stuart formerly of Casey will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Casey United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Dalmanutha Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2nd at Johnson Family Funeral Home – Stuart Chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wyona Williams Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Landus Announces Partial Closure of Churdan Site, Keeps Paton Site Open for Now
Landus Cooperative recently announced what it will do with two of its sites in Paton and Churdan. Landus met with farmer members early June to discuss closing the two northern Greene County sites by July 1st. Perry Parker was one of the attendees of the first meeting and he shares his thoughts about Landus.
Java and Juice at Art on the Fly Highlights Alleyway Project
A small crowd attended the most recent installment of Java and Juice in Jefferson on Friday. Art on the Fly was hosting the 30-minute program where Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich told attendees that owner Joleen Peters has plans to utilize a couple of grants to improve the facade of her building. Those plans include replacing all exterior windows and updating the storefront exterior.
Driver Crashes Into Minburn Residence
The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash earlier this month involving a car and a residence and the driver has been identified. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. July 23rd after a vehicle driven by Jackson Gillingham of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in Minburn and left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street causing an estimated $19,500 in damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the garage.
Stuart Police Promoting Its Night Out Outing In Early August
The Stuart Police Department is celebrating the 39th annual National Night Out with the goal to engage the community and law enforcement from 5-8 p.m. August 2nd at Lawbaugh Park. The National Night Out event is celebrated across many communities in the nation and seeks to promote police relationships with...
Jefferson Police Report July 27, 2022
12:21pm: Jeremy Dawson reported a possible Violation of a No Contact Order. The officer investigated and determined a violation had not occurred. 2:33pm: Kay Taylor advised of not enough parking on Ferguson Circle. 2:42pm: Roger Aegerter requested a Welfare Check on a male on the bike trail south of Jefferson....
Let’s Talk Greene County (7/29/2022)-Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich gives us an update and Keygan Barber talks about the Old-Fashioned Threshing Bee event tomorrow. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
