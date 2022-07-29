ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Editorial: Picture this for Prince William

Inside Nova
 2 days ago
www.insidenova.com

Inside Nova

King announces bid for Prince William County sheriff

For a man who has suffered three brutally close election losses, Josh King still has confidence. King has filed paperwork to run for sheriff as a Democrat, again challenging Republican Prince William County Sheriff Glen Hill in 2023. The sheriff represents Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Haymarket, Quantico, Dumfries...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback

Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

Progress slow for Prince William Co. Racial Justice Commission

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission has yet to fully delve back into its work over the past five months, with meetings occasionally featuring familiar bickering and infighting.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Northern Virginia seniors honored by NOVEC

Four Prince William area students received NOVEC scholarships this spring, and another three received scholarships from the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. They were among 13 high school seniors from across the region who were selected from 95 applicants to receive $1,500 scholarships from the Northern Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Details set for Scotts Run stream-renovation effort

Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will finance a $6,615,000 stream-restoration project along Scotts Run in McLean, following the Board of Supervisors’ authorization July 19. Supervisors directed County Executive Bryan Hill or his designee to ink an agreement accepting $1,387,000 in VDOT funding for the project’s...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Falls Church Residents Ranked the Wealthiest in Virginia

According to a study from SmartAsset released this week, Falls Church residents rank the wealthiest in Virginia. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value. Falls Church ranked number one in the...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
rockvillenights.com

David Blair still ahead of Marc Elrich as vote-counting continues in Montgomery County Executive race

Businessman David Blair is still ahead of incumbent Marc Elrich by a nose in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. Montgomery County Board of Elections results reported after another day of counting Friday at 8:11 PM now show Blair remaining in first place with 46,824 votes (39.32%), and Elrich right behind with 46,693 votes (39.21%). After a day off Thursday, counting is scheduled to continue for three consecutive days through Monday, resuming at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, but election officials have warned that a final tally may come as late as August 12. Mail-in ballots were actually still being accepted as late as yesterday if they were postmarked by July 19, which means as of today, there will be no additional ballots being added to the pile of still-to-be-counted votes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria

Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria. The Alexandria City School Board has appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), effective Sept. 1, 2022, at a special called School Board meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources, having joined the school division in July 2021 and served previously as the ACPS acting chief of human resources and the executive director of human resources. She is the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Dominion Warns of Power Crunch for New Ashburn Data Centers

Dominion Energy has warned it may not be able to serve new data center projects in Ashburn, facing challenges delivering that electricity along high-voltage lines. That could delay new data centers coming online by years, with millions or billions of dollars already invested in new projects. Loudoun Economic Development Executive...
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Belvoir distribution center concept plans OK’d

The Department of the Army moved a step closer to creation of a large distribution center on Fort Belvoir earlier this month. On July 7, the National Capital Planning Commission approved concept plans for a 525,000-square-foot facility, along with satellite support buildings to achieve distribution efficiencies across the region. The...
FORT BELVOIR, VA

