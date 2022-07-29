Editorial: Picture this for Prince William

www.insidenova.com
Related
Inside Nova
King announces bid for Prince William County sheriff
For a man who has suffered three brutally close election losses, Josh King still has confidence. King has filed paperwork to run for sheriff as a Democrat, again challenging Republican Prince William County Sheriff Glen Hill in 2023. The sheriff represents Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Haymarket, Quantico, Dumfries...
WJLA
Police union: New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Violent crime is rising in Fairfax County and vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department are rising, too. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and...
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
Inside Nova
Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Progress slow for Prince William Co. Racial Justice Commission
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission has yet to fully delve back into its work over the past five months, with meetings occasionally featuring familiar bickering and infighting.
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia seniors honored by NOVEC
Four Prince William area students received NOVEC scholarships this spring, and another three received scholarships from the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. They were among 13 high school seniors from across the region who were selected from 95 applicants to receive $1,500 scholarships from the Northern Virginia...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. primary: New faces coming to county council; 2 legislative districts headed for recounts
Elections officials in Prince George’s County have finished counting the votes from the July 19 primary, and while results won’t be certified until next month, a picture of what the new county council could look like is emerging. However, several new faces, including an activist believed to have...
Inside Nova
Details set for Scotts Run stream-renovation effort
Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will finance a $6,615,000 stream-restoration project along Scotts Run in McLean, following the Board of Supervisors’ authorization July 19. Supervisors directed County Executive Bryan Hill or his designee to ink an agreement accepting $1,387,000 in VDOT funding for the project’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSET
Where your lottery ticket dollars go when you don't win in Va., DC, and Md.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A steady stream of customers poured into the K-1 convenience store in Arlington Friday night with dollar signs on their minds. Customer Mike Patrick said, "I don’t normally play but I got a ticket today because the jackpot is so big.”. Friday's Mega Millions...
Falls Church News-Press
Falls Church Residents Ranked the Wealthiest in Virginia
According to a study from SmartAsset released this week, Falls Church residents rank the wealthiest in Virginia. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value. Falls Church ranked number one in the...
rockvillenights.com
David Blair still ahead of Marc Elrich as vote-counting continues in Montgomery County Executive race
Businessman David Blair is still ahead of incumbent Marc Elrich by a nose in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. Montgomery County Board of Elections results reported after another day of counting Friday at 8:11 PM now show Blair remaining in first place with 46,824 votes (39.32%), and Elrich right behind with 46,693 votes (39.21%). After a day off Thursday, counting is scheduled to continue for three consecutive days through Monday, resuming at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, but election officials have warned that a final tally may come as late as August 12. Mail-in ballots were actually still being accepted as late as yesterday if they were postmarked by July 19, which means as of today, there will be no additional ballots being added to the pile of still-to-be-counted votes.
Inside Nova
InFive: Fireball caught on camera, Manassas roundabout and storms coming
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Did you see it? A bright fireball flashed across the skies over the D.C. area Thursday night, and was captured on many doorbell and dashcam videos. 4. Proposed roundabout. They say you can’t square a circle, but the city of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fredericksburg.today
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria. The Alexandria City School Board has appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), effective Sept. 1, 2022, at a special called School Board meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources, having joined the school division in July 2021 and served previously as the ACPS acting chief of human resources and the executive director of human resources. She is the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
Inside Nova
Arlington apartments will not be considered for historic district (for now)
Members of the Arlington Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) have opted against moving forward, for now, on a proposal to confer historic-district status on a 70-year-old apartment compound in the Arlington Mill neighborhood. But the buildings may end up preserved, nonetheless. Board members on July 20 decided not...
Prince William County Police Chief says department needs 100 officers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Across the region, police departments are struggling to find people who want to be officers. Prince William County Police Chief Pete Newsham said the county's need is somewhat dire. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of interest in becoming a police...
loudounnow.com
Dominion Warns of Power Crunch for New Ashburn Data Centers
Dominion Energy has warned it may not be able to serve new data center projects in Ashburn, facing challenges delivering that electricity along high-voltage lines. That could delay new data centers coming online by years, with millions or billions of dollars already invested in new projects. Loudoun Economic Development Executive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Belvoir distribution center concept plans OK’d
The Department of the Army moved a step closer to creation of a large distribution center on Fort Belvoir earlier this month. On July 7, the National Capital Planning Commission approved concept plans for a 525,000-square-foot facility, along with satellite support buildings to achieve distribution efficiencies across the region. The...
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
Inside Nova
Taxi? Hail, Yes! Local cab company survives by creating family feeling
It’s no secret that gas prices went through the roof, making it more difficult not only for consumers but also for vehicle-based businesses. This includes Yellow Cab of Prince William County, which also operates in Stafford County. Owner and president Tammy Beard, who lives in Stafford, notes that Prince...
WJLA
Virginia AG Miyares visits Fairfax Co. officers as police chief issues personnel emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thursday night Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares had a candid conversation with members of law enforcement at the Fairfax County Police Association’s lodge. The Q&A session revealing some of the Attorney General’s gravest concerns. He said people will die in Virginia due...
Comments / 0