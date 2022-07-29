Lake Michigan College to host esports open house

abc57.com
Recapping Michigan Football "Our State" Tour, Upcoming Fall Camp, Jim Harbaugh At Big Ten Media Days
Michigan football just spent a week on the road around The Great Lakes State as the team gets closer and closer to fall camp.
Xavier Booker Commits to Michigan State
Five-star forward Xavier Booker from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ind. announced his commitment to Michigan State Saturday afternoon. Indiana heavily recruited Booker this spring and summer, but the Hoosiers instead lose out on a top-five player in the class of 2023 to a Big Ten opponent.
Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip
The Michigan Football program spent the last week touring around the state of Michigan, leading to some incredible team building experiences.
Raising trophies: Gaylord football tops Charlevoix to claim home 7-on-7 championship
GAYLORD — The beginning of a new era in Gaylord football is right around the corner. For some, they can taste it; with about a week left until official practices begin around Michigan, the Gaylord program has been building its identity over the past two months. With 7-on-7 events at East Jordan, Ithaca and Traverse City in July, the Blue Devils have been fine-tuning what their group will look like heading into the 2022 season.
Florida 2025 athlete gets a Notre Dame offer
For a 2025 player to have multiple scholarship offers to Power Five schools at this point in the process is extremely impressive. That’s what has happened with Florida athlete Dallas Golden. The 6-foot-1-inch, 165-pound prospect was just offered a scholarship by Notre Dame, who joined Florida State as the...
