Lake Michigan College to host esports open house

GAYLORD — The beginning of a new era in Gaylord football is right around the corner. For some, they can taste it; with about a week left until official practices begin around Michigan, the Gaylord program has been building its identity over the past two months. With 7-on-7 events at East Jordan, Ithaca and Traverse City in July, the Blue Devils have been fine-tuning what their group will look like heading into the 2022 season.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO