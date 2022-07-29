www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Monday’s KG98 PM Sports Magazine lineup
The PM Sports Magazine KG98 Edition for tomorrow night features football and softball. Raccoon Valley Radio will be hearing from Greene County head football coach Caden Duncan about Monday’s start of high school football camp and more. Also on the program will be junior kicker Nathan Behne, who has taken steps to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancers. Behne is also now recovered from a soccer season injury and is back kicking the football. We’ll hear what camps he’s been to and his thoughts about the Rams’ 2022 season prospects.
Behne talks kicking this summer
Nathan Behne already has two years of varsity kicking under his belt and he’s just entering his junior season with the Greene County High School football team. He talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about what kicking he’s been doing this summer. “I got injured during my soccer season, so I had to take a decent sized break. I just got back into it like a month and a half ago and I went to Minnesota to a training camp because I was a little rusty. I just got back from Tennessee where there was an invitational showcase. It was over two days and a lot of field goals were charted and it was a lot of fun.” The full conversation with Nathan Behne can be heard on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com this Monday at 6 p.m. at part of the PM Sports Magazine.
Wildcat Statistics from 2021-22 Season: Part 9
As we continue looking at the stats recorded by both baseball and softball players for the West Central Valley Wildcats today, we’ll start with junior Masan Hommer of the baseball team. He played in one game, was at the plate once for a single, tallied 1 RBI, and was able to reach on error once.
Rewind: AC/GC Boys Cross Country State Champions
A particular 2021 fall sport will stamped their name in the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School history book. The AC/GC boys cross country team won the class 1a state championship in Fort Dodge. Senior Trevin Suhr led charge for his team finishing state championship race in fourth place running a time...
Rippey Fun Daze Brings an Afternoon of Fun
Reminder that today the town of Rippey will be a focal point of entertainment. Rippey Fun Daze kicks off at noon with several activities. On Main Street there will be a car show and a food truck from noon-5pm. Also from noon-5pm at the city park, north of the Walt Anderson Field will be a bouncy house and a vendor fair. At the Rippey Library and lawn area from noon-2pm there will be walking tacos, games for kids, as well as reading awards from the Summer Reading Program. Additionally, the Rippey United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social from 11am-2pm and there will be a silent auction in the library from noon-4:30pm.
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
Rhonda J. Coil, 60, of Jefferson
Private family services for Rhonda J. Coil, 60, of Jefferson, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements are with Historic Bruce Funeral Home of Fort Dodge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brucesfuneralhome.com. Rhonda is survived by 2 children:...
A Look At Physicals, Vaccinations Ahead Of The Next School Year
With families preparing for the upcoming school year, there is an important reminder for back to school physicals and vaccinations. Dallas County Health Department Community Health Administrator Abigail Chihak says any student that plans to participate in school athletics will likely need a physical prior to being able to play. Chihak says regardless of whether a student plans to play sports, it’s a good idea to get a checkup.
Portion of Landus Site in Rippey to Close
Following a transition for a grain site in a Greene County town, one cooperative is making some changes. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens says their site in Rippey where an older part of the elevador, less than ten percent of the capacity, has been condemned. “With Rippey it’s in a...
Reminder: Threshing Bee Event Today On a Jefferson Farm
A reminder that today people can see what early farming was like in Iowa back in the 1800 to early 1900s in Jefferson. Foster Family Farms is hosting the 23rd Annual Pleasant Prairie Threshing Bee. The two main events include an oat threshing demonstration at 10am and a steam plowing show at 2pm. Keygan Barber is one of the participants and explains what happens during the steam plow demonstration.
Landus Announces Partial Closure of Churdan Site, Keeps Paton Site Open for Now
Landus Cooperative recently announced what it will do with two of its sites in Paton and Churdan. Landus met with farmer members early June to discuss closing the two northern Greene County sites by July 1st. Perry Parker was one of the attendees of the first meeting and he shares his thoughts about Landus.
Scranton Family Farm Recognized as Regional Winner for Conservation Practices
A Scranton farm family was officially recognized at a national conference for their conservation efforts. Robbins Land and Cattle was the 2021 winner of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Regional III Environmental Stewardship Award. This designation put Justin and Lacie Robbins in the running with six other regional winners for the overall National Environmental Stewardship Award.
Perry Chamber Cuts Ribbon For It’s Hair In Downtown Perry
The Perry Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a business in the community which moved into downtown Perry. Owner of It’s Hair Stephanie Garrett says the business has made a few moves in the past ten years and they most recently moved as Garrett says they wanted to get downtown as it continues to grow and expand, which has its own benefits.
Let’s Talk Greene County (7/29/2022)-Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich gives us an update and Keygan Barber talks about the Old-Fashioned Threshing Bee event tomorrow. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Driver Crashes Into Minburn Residence
The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash earlier this month involving a car and a residence and the driver has been identified. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. July 23rd after a vehicle driven by Jackson Gillingham of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in Minburn and left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street causing an estimated $19,500 in damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the garage.
Norma Kay Wildin, 84, of Patterson
Funeral services for Norma Kay Wildin, 84, of Patterson, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Patterson United Methodist Church in Patterson. Family will greet friends one hour prior, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Montpelier Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Patterson United Methodist Church, Unity Point Hospice, or to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Wyona Williams, 103 of Stuart formerly of Casey
Funeral services for Wyona Williams, 103 of Stuart formerly of Casey will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Casey United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Dalmanutha Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2nd at Johnson Family Funeral Home – Stuart Chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wyona Williams Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Dry Conditions Cause Low River Levels, Drought Conditions in Coverage Area
With portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio area under a drought, it’s also caused dropping river levels. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers as of Friday morning, the Raccoon River level in Jefferson is just under five-feet and the flood stage is at 19-feet. In Perry, the Raccoon River is at 3.41-feet, where the flood stage is at 15-feet. Then in Panora, the river level is 4.23-feet, and the flood stage there is 11-feet.
Donations Accepted Through Rest of Year for Greene County Relay for Life
The main event for Greene County Relay for Life may be over, but there’s still time to donate funds in the fight against cancer. The event took place this past Tuesday in downtown Jefferson where attendees honored cancer survivors and caregivers with the return of the “Survivor Walk” this time from the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County, as survivors made their way from the museum and took a lap around the gardens. Then everyone was treated to a free-will donation meal, followed by musical entertainment from the Town and Country Band.
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval to re-appoint Karla Janning to the Region XII Council of Governments Housing Authority Board of Directors, a resolution for an additional bank depository and discuss cost estimates for the possibility of a new county jail with engineering firm ISG.
