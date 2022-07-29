Kiwanis prayer breakfast resuming in Covington

www.nola.com
Slidell Noon Lions honor food workers
During the pandemic, many people served their communities, and not all of them were thanked. Medical personnel and other first responders were rightly appreciated for their efforts on the front lines, and the Lions were among those who voiced sincere gratitude. But there were others who served their communities without much fanfare — including food industry workers who nourished their communities daily.
Local leaders gather to commemorate Victims of Violence Memorial
Community leaders, clergy and local politicians gathered at St. Anna's Episcopal Church in Treme Saturday night to commemorate the installation of its Victims of Violence Memorial Tree of Life, newly expanded this year to include the names of victims of New Orleans homicides through 2019. It also now includes a...
COAST Resource Festival returns
Hundreds of St. Tammany residents, 50 vendors, music, prizes and Parish President Mike Cooper will all be present when COAST brings back its Annual Resource Festival on Oct. 6 at the Castine Center in Mandeville. The theme for this year’s event is “Game On with COAST.” Vendors are being asked...
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
Brittany Breaux, principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Belle Chasse
Brittany Breaux, MSW, CSW who served from 2017-22 as the assistant principal and social worker at St. Rita School and Church in New Orleans, has been named principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Breaux had served from 2014-17 in many different non-profit organizations throughout the...
Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over "draconian billing system"
The pastor of a Lower 9th Ward Baptist church is suing the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board over a long-running billing dispute in what he says is the start of a campaign to force the utility to fix its notoriously chaotic billing system. The Rev. Jack Battiste, who has...
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
Southern Nights was a winning evening
The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual gala, Southern Nights, at the Inn at La Provence in Lacombe. The beautiful venue was the perfect location for the casino theme, with the large ballroom accommodating numerous gaming tables for doubling down and dominating the wheel. Guests received complimentary gaming chips to keep the fun going long into the night, and calls of “blackjack!” rang throughout the evening. In addition to sumptuous and creative food and dessert options, there was an open bar and patrons perused the silent auction table and participated in the live wine auction. Lacey Osborne serves as the president and CEO of the Chamber. For more information on upcoming chamber events, visit www.sttammanychamber.org.
Longtime New Orleans politician Gasper Schiro dies at 86
Gasper Schiro, an old-school New Orleans politician who spent 30 years running an office most people had never heard of, died July 22 at his New Orleans home. He was 86. From 1978 until the end of 2008, Schiro was the Orleans Parish register of conveyances, working in an office that occupied the basement of the Civil District Court Building next to City Hall. The office, whose principal patrons were real estate professionals and lawyers, was important because it was the repository for most official documents signed in the city, including leases, acts of sale and subdivision plans. About 40 people worked there, which made it a political plum.
Nell Nolan: Disney Diva drag Brunch, Covenant House
When you gotta have a gimmick, try a drag brunch. And that’s just what the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana did for a recent fundraiser. Billed “Disney Diva Drag Brunch,” the midday merriment — and there was lots of it — unfolded at NOLÉ, a special events venue, on St. Charles Avenue. During the course of the brunch and round-about performing, the featured divas mingled, sang and entertained. Guests rewarded them with greenbacks and lots of applause. Selfies, too.
White Linen Night brings art show openings and a block party to the Warehouse District on Saturday
In Ukrainian-born artist Alexander Stolin’s painting “Sand Castles,” two boys build an elaborate sandcastle with tall spires and thick walls as waves crash just beyond them. A couple of sea birds seem to watch in the foreground. But the background is more ominous, with dark clouds dropping rain and a couple of aircraft carriers in the distance.
Louisiana Pet Food Bank overwhelmed with applications; asking for donations
BATON ROUGE - With inflation digging its paws into the wallets of millions of Americans, it's no secret that times are rough. The economic hardships are forcing pet owners to make difficult decisions, such as choosing between dog food or a full tank of gas. Those decisions often lead to owners surrendering their pets to already overcrowded shelters.
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals
How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
Hispanic business conference set for Wednesday, finalists compete in St. Bernard pitch competition
Hispanic business conference and trade show set for Wednesday. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold a free business conference and trade show from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The event is a way for Hispanic businesses...
Hurricane season is here, learn more about your homeowner policy
The Louisiana Department of Insurance and East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity will present a seminar titled "Hurricane Prep 2022, Know Your Policy" on Aug. 11 at Slidell Municipal Auditorium. The one-hour presentation is free and open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. Ron Caramota, with...
White Linen Night, New Orleans’ steamy summertime art party, returns Aug. 6.
Damn the thermometer, full speed ahead. White Linen Night, one of New Orleans’ sultriest soirees, takes place on Saturday evening, Aug. 6. As many as 20,000 fashionable art lovers are expected to swarm Julia Street during the annual gallery stroll. Elegant summer-white attire is suggested, but heaven knows there’s no dress code.
Popular Pan Am Flight 759 crash documentary returns for 2 more Jefferson Library screenings
To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the disaster, "Pan Am Flight 759," a documentary by filmmaker Royd Anderson, will be screened twice at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The first screening will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9; the second will be at 6:30...
Commission changes venue to August meeting/Fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
Two school districts return to paid meals
Now that the United States Department of Agriculture nationwide waiver has expired, two school districts in Pearl River County are going back to their regular meal plans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA made it possible for school nutrition programs to serve every student free breakfast and lunch. However, the USDA did not extend that waiver for the upcoming school year, so Pearl River Central and Poplarville school districts will return to charging students for breakfast and lunch who do not qualify for free or reduced meals.
