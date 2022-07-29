An event highlighting the lived experiences of Black women returns plus a look at a debut Iowa play that spotlights dementia

www.iowapublicradio.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
Des Moines dessert lounge debuts new menu, look for August reopening
DES MOINES, Iowa — An award-winning Des Moines bakery is changing up its style and taste. Crème Cupcake + Dessert founder Christina Moffatt transferred ownership to Sammy Mila, a food stylist and baker, on June 1. Since then, the late-night dessert lounge has undergone a transformation in both flavor and flare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone News-Republican
Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary
Everts Flowers in downtown Ames is the oldest flower shop in Ames and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. “We’re the fifth owners. The business was started in 1922 by the Everts family (Ernest and Jennie Everts),” said Brian Smith, who owns the business with his wife Gina.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
KCCI.com
Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
KCCI.com
Iowa community grapples with loss after campground shooting
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As people from all over the Midwest hiked throughout the Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Schmidt family was on the minds of many. Tyler, Sarah and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were all killed at the campground at the Maquoketa Caves. The cave remained closed as the rest of the park opened Thursday for visitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 News Now
3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31,...
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
Pilot and passengers burned in hot air balloon accident at National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot air balloon accidently struck a powerline during a pre-dawn flight Saturday morning at the National Balloon Classic, leaving a pilot and three people injured. According to the executive director of the event, once the balloon hit the transmission line the pilot in command immediately...
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans like to escape the Midwestern heat at a lake during the summer. But the Iowa DNR is telling swimmers to avoid some lakes, including two in Eastern Iowa. Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist with Iowa DNR says right now multiple Iowa lakes have swimming advisories...
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Des Moines Business Record
Restaurant, DSM Culinary will be tenants in new Valley Junction development
Street-level space in a building under construction at 304 Fifth St. in West Des Moines’ Valley Junction will include a restaurant and DSM Culinary. Architectural rendering by Pelds Design Services Photo below: A view of the street-level space that tenants will occupy. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Street-level space...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
Comments / 0