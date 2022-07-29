ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

An Afghan parolee reflects on her life in Iowa one year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

iowapublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Afghans#Taliban#Catholic Charities
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS News

Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’

Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Immigrants

Nearly 45 million people born in other countries are currently living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over half are naturalized U.S. citizens, with the remainder lawful residents — such as refugees, foreign students, and permanent residents — or unauthorized migrants.  The United States has long been a destination for foreign […]
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy