An Afghan parolee reflects on her life in Iowa one year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

www.iowapublicradio.org
Related
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs
July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Washington mayor torched as hypocrite for complaining about border migrants bused to DC
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is being criticized as a "Not-in-my-backyard" hypocrite for complaining about the influx of asylum seekers utilizing homeless shelters and other city services, months after Texas began busing migrants to the place they say caused the overall crisis. Bowser called the migrant issue "significant" and...
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
Gov. Kristi Noem asked if South Dakota will force a 10-year-old to have a baby on CNN's 'State of the Union'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was asked during CNN's "State of the Union" if her state would force a 10-year-old to have a baby after a girl in Ohio was denied a procedure due to the state's abortion ban. "Because this is a trigger law that was passed before you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
Biden's AZ border wall move could be to 'help one of their own' win re-election, border official says
The timing of the Biden administration's announcement to complete open segments of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, could be to "help one of their own," said Brandon Judd, president for the National Border Patrol Council, as Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ), faces a tough re-election fight amid criticism from the GOP over border security and immigration.
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
CNBC
These Americans all left the U.S. for Mexico—here's how they found their 'perfect location' and made it happen
In 2006, after years of living paycheck to paycheck in California, I decided to move to Mexico. I was 50, and a prior vacation in the beautiful coastal town of Mazatlán had convinced me that an easier, happier and more affordable lifestyle was possible. And I was right. Now,...
Family "heartbroken and angry" over teen's reported death in prison for ISIS detainees in Syria
An Australian teenager who was taken to Syria as a child has died after spending more than three years in a notorious prison for ISIS jihadists in northeast Syria, according to the New York-based organization Human Rights Watch. A government official notified the family on Sunday that their son had...
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico
Mexican authorities on Wednesday discovered 98 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in the southern town of Acayuca. A local paramedic said up to 400 people may have been traveling inside the vehicle.July 29, 2022.
States Where the Most People Are Immigrants
Nearly 45 million people born in other countries are currently living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over half are naturalized U.S. citizens, with the remainder lawful residents — such as refugees, foreign students, and permanent residents — or unauthorized migrants. The United States has long been a destination for foreign […]
Hundreds of Iraqis dance and sing in the country's parliament after storming Baghdad's high-security Green Zone in protest
Hundreds of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr danced and sang in parliament Wednesday after storming Baghdad's high-security Green Zone in protest at a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister. Police fired barrages of tear gas in a bid to stop the protesters from breaching the gates of the...
Comments / 1