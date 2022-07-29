www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
News Channel 25
25 Days of High School Football: Whitney Wildcats
WHITNEY, Texas — The Whitney Wildcats lost quite a bit of offensive firepower from their area round playoff run in 2021, but the Wildcats hope a new coaching staff and solid offensive line can carry them back to the postseason this year. David Haynes, Jr. takes the reigns in...
Sioux City Journal
BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Schorg powers Remsen St. Mary's to runner-up finish
CARROLL, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team cried for a number of reasons last week after a state championship loss to New London. Perhaps no reason was more evident than knowing they let their two seniors down. One of those seniors was Hawks senior Carter Schorg.
Coppa Rage, with Key Bucks Player, Is the First Area Youth Soccer Club with National Title Since 1967
Bucks County athletes were key in the recent 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship. Andrew Robinson reported on the sports updates for PR PrepLive. Coppa Rage, the victors, becomes the first Philadelphia-area players to take that title since 1976. In the final, Taylor Mays (Pennsbury H.S., Fairless Hills) and Samantha...
