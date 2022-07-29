Man accused of impregnating 9-year-old Ohio girl held without bond

www.pennlive.com
Dennis Stacy
2d ago
has the "mother" been charged with, at least, neglect or child endangerment? in This case she appears to be complicit even if it's "after the fact".
Reply
11
Meredith Kreeger
2d ago
and what about the mother!? she's just as guilty as he is!!!!!!!!!!
Reply
20
Jon Gotti
2d ago
One of Bidans undocumented UNVETTED criminal illegals. SECURE THE SOUTHERN BORDER
Reply(7)
22
Related
Ohio woman accused of raping 12-year-old boy
According to NBC4i, a Scioto County woman has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of kidnapping, one a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony, […]
Republicans are shocked a 10-year-old can get pregnant after the Ohio rape victim abortion story proves true
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans who oppose abortion rights are struggling to talk about the horrific case of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion because of strict laws in her home state, Ohio. The case made international headlines after...
Ohio man arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 10-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man appeared in court this week on a charge that he allegedly raped a young girl and got her pregnant. Franklin County Jail records show Gerson Fuentes was booked into custody Tuesday, July 12, on a charge of rape of a child under 13. The Columbus Dispatch reports the 10-year-old victim got pregnant as a result.
Female prisoners at Indiana jail allege rape, assault after male inmates bribed guard
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her
The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
A 10-year-old girl made headlines for getting an abortion, but thousands of kids under 15 get abortions every year: 'The situation out of Ohio is in no way unique'
A 10-year-old Ohio rape victim had to cross state lines to get an abortion. Thousands of children under the age of 15 get abortions each year, data shows. Children already faced barriers to abortion prior to the Supreme Court ruling on Roe.
Man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for an abortion pleads not guilty
A man charged with raping a 10-year-old Ohio girl who later traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion pleaded not guilty Monday to felony rape charges.
A Tennessee man is accused of killing his wife while the newlywed couple vacationed in Fiji
A Tennessee pharmacist was found dead in a luxury Fijian resort, leading to her newlywed husband's arrest in connection to the alleged murder, officials said Wednesday. Bradley Dawson, 39, allegedly murdered Christe Chen, 38, at a Yasawa Island resort on July 9, Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement.
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
Some Republican politicians called a 10-year-old rape victim's story was a lie. Now, they're shifting the focus to immigration.
A 10-year-old Ohio rape victim's story has drawn national attention since it was first reported. Some Republican politicians have cast doubt on the story, calling it a hoax. After the accused rapist's arrest, some politicians are shifting the focus onto his immigrant status. When the story of a 10-year-old rape...
When I was young, my 11-year-old friend was raped | Letters
This is what it means to rape a 10-year-old | Column, July 15. The story of the rape of a 10-year-old was too close for comfort. In 1963 I was 11 and a witness to the rape of my 11-year-old friend. The law caught the man, and we all went to court. But in 1963 it was too difficult to convince a jury to convict based on the testimony of two 11-year-olds. The man was freed — freed to continue his despicable acts on other young girls. Fortunately, some adults think differently now, at what, 59 years later. Finally?
Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth
In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.
Complex
Ohio Officer Suspended After Caught Using N-Word on Bodycam
An Ohio officer has been disciplined for using a racial slur while on duty. WCPO reports Rose Valentino—a 14-year veteran who appeared in the TLC series Police Women of Cincinnati—was stripped of her policing powers due to a hateful tirade caught on camera. According to the station, the incident took place on April 5 as the officer was driving past a high school and began signaling parked motorists to move. Valentino’s bodycam recorded her shouting at a civilian who was out of the frame, before saying the N-word under her breath.
A 10-year-old rape victim was pregnant. Fox News refused to believe it was true
It was the worst-case scenario. After Roe v Wade was overturned, Ohio — a “trigger law” state — brought in a six-week abortion ban. And just three days after that, reports started circulating that a 10-year-old girl from the state — a victim of child sexual abuse who had been raped and impregnated when she was nine — was unable to access a termination.
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
Indiana AG's Probe Of Doctor Who Gave 10-Year-Old Abortion 'Riddled With Inaccuracies'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer said Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation relied on consumer complaints from people with "no first-hand knowledge."
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mother of 14-year-old football player who drowned in Akron seeks support
A Mother is asking for any help she can get, after losing her son while on a trip with his football team. I try to help as many people as I can on NFL Draft Diamonds, but this story really hit me hard. I want to try to help his family as much as I can.
Joe Nathan James Jr's Final Words as Alabama Execution Goes Ahead
The 50-year-old convicted murderer was executed, despite the children of his victim urging the state to spare his life.
Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends
The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
173K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 66