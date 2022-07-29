Nathan Behne already has two years of varsity kicking under his belt and he’s just entering his junior season with the Greene County High School football team. He talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about what kicking he’s been doing this summer. “I got injured during my soccer season, so I had to take a decent sized break. I just got back into it like a month and a half ago and I went to Minnesota to a training camp because I was a little rusty. I just got back from Tennessee where there was an invitational showcase. It was over two days and a lot of field goals were charted and it was a lot of fun.” The full conversation with Nathan Behne can be heard on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com this Monday at 6 p.m. at part of the PM Sports Magazine.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO