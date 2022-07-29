www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Behne talks kicking this summer
Nathan Behne already has two years of varsity kicking under his belt and he’s just entering his junior season with the Greene County High School football team. He talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about what kicking he’s been doing this summer. “I got injured during my soccer season, so I had to take a decent sized break. I just got back into it like a month and a half ago and I went to Minnesota to a training camp because I was a little rusty. I just got back from Tennessee where there was an invitational showcase. It was over two days and a lot of field goals were charted and it was a lot of fun.” The full conversation with Nathan Behne can be heard on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com this Monday at 6 p.m. at part of the PM Sports Magazine.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cynthia Franzeen, 70, of Scranton
Funeral servic4es for Cynthia Franzeen, age 70, of Rural Scranton, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Coon Rapids.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Final Chance to Donate Band Aids at Home State Bank for Blank Children’s Hospital
There’s only a few days left to support a benefit with a Jefferson business for the Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. Home State Bank Marketing and Communication Director Jackie Cunningham tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are collecting band aids for children going through cancer treatments with the Band Aid Benefit for Blank’s Brave Battlers. Cunningham says the fundraiser started earlier this month when Tabatha Shahan and Shelby Wiggins organized it through one of Tabatha’s daughter’s friends who is also going through cancer treatments. Cunningham notes that Home State Bank was happy to help support their endeavor.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Threshing Bee Event Today On a Jefferson Farm
A reminder that today people can see what early farming was like in Iowa back in the 1800 to early 1900s in Jefferson. Foster Family Farms is hosting the 23rd Annual Pleasant Prairie Threshing Bee. The two main events include an oat threshing demonstration at 10am and a steam plowing show at 2pm. Keygan Barber is one of the participants and explains what happens during the steam plow demonstration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Medical Center Foundation Donates Money to Bell Tower Festival
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation recently made a donation toward next year’s Bell Tower Festival. The medical center and the foundation held its fundraising golf tournament for the first time during this year’s festival. While a majority of the proceeds goes back to the foundation, they wanted to give some of their funds to the Bell Tower Festival Committee in support of kick-starting their planning for next year’s event.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart Scoop Was Welcomed With A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Saturday
The Stuart Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the community Saturday morning. The Stuart Scoop is now located on Northeast 2nd Street and owned by Trevor and Sadie Kleppe and opened their doors for customers roughly two months ago. The scoop sells a wide range of ice cream products that include ice cream sundaes, shakes, cones, banana splits as well as Northern Lights pizza and smoothies. Owner Sadie Kleppe said they are orginally from eastern Iowa so to be accepted into the community so fast is amazing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Donations Accepted Through Rest of Year for Greene County Relay for Life
The main event for Greene County Relay for Life may be over, but there’s still time to donate funds in the fight against cancer. The event took place this past Tuesday in downtown Jefferson where attendees honored cancer survivors and caregivers with the return of the “Survivor Walk” this time from the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County, as survivors made their way from the museum and took a lap around the gardens. Then everyone was treated to a free-will donation meal, followed by musical entertainment from the Town and Country Band.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rewind: AC/GC Boys Cross Country State Champions
A particular 2021 fall sport will stamped their name in the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School history book. The AC/GC boys cross country team won the class 1a state championship in Fort Dodge. Senior Trevin Suhr led charge for his team finishing state championship race in fourth place running a time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Look At Physicals, Vaccinations Ahead Of The Next School Year
With families preparing for the upcoming school year, there is an important reminder for back to school physicals and vaccinations. Dallas County Health Department Community Health Administrator Abigail Chihak says any student that plans to participate in school athletics will likely need a physical prior to being able to play. Chihak says regardless of whether a student plans to play sports, it’s a good idea to get a checkup.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rippey Fun Daze Brings an Afternoon of Fun
Reminder that today the town of Rippey will be a focal point of entertainment. Rippey Fun Daze kicks off at noon with several activities. On Main Street there will be a car show and a food truck from noon-5pm. Also from noon-5pm at the city park, north of the Walt Anderson Field will be a bouncy house and a vendor fair. At the Rippey Library and lawn area from noon-2pm there will be walking tacos, games for kids, as well as reading awards from the Summer Reading Program. Additionally, the Rippey United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social from 11am-2pm and there will be a silent auction in the library from noon-4:30pm.
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wyona Williams, 103 of Stuart formerly of Casey
Funeral services for Wyona Williams, 103 of Stuart formerly of Casey will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Casey United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Dalmanutha Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2nd at Johnson Family Funeral Home – Stuart Chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wyona Williams Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Chamber Cuts Ribbon For It’s Hair In Downtown Perry
The Perry Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a business in the community which moved into downtown Perry. Owner of It’s Hair Stephanie Garrett says the business has made a few moves in the past ten years and they most recently moved as Garrett says they wanted to get downtown as it continues to grow and expand, which has its own benefits.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (7/29/2022)-Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich gives us an update and Keygan Barber talks about the Old-Fashioned Threshing Bee event tomorrow. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Comments / 0