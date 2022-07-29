School districts are scrambling to find teachers

www.wptv.com
Related
Upworthy
Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year
A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
Special ed programs in public schools plagued by staffing shortages: Experts
Staffing shortages are a major factor in the struggle to support students with special needs, special education experts told Fox News Digital. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), enacted in 1975, guarantees students with disabilities access to fully licensed special educators. Addie Angelov, co-founder and CEO of the Paramount Health Data Project, said that while the "spirit and intent" of the law was commendable, reality has painted a different picture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Major Takeaways From Schools With 4-Day Weeks
The benefits of a four-day work week for adults are well-documented, and the healthy trend is catching on in workplaces worldwide. But if it’s good for grown-ups, shouldn’t it be good for kids and teens, too? New research says maybe not so much. During the height of the...
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
WebMD
Millions of Kids Unvaccinated Against COVID-19 as School Year Approaches
July 28, 2022 -- As the school year is set to begin across the country, CNN reports that most children and teenagers are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and cases are rising again with the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Public schools in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and other large cities...
Teachers and heads accuse Government of creating ‘crisis’ with pay offer
Teachers and school leaders have accused the Government of putting schools “on the brink of a full-blown funding crisis” with their offer on teacher pay.Five education unions, representing the vast majority of teachers and school leaders across England, have warned that the Government’s pay award will be damaging to education, exacerbating the recruitment crisis while schools are burdened with additional costs at a time of rising inflation.This week, the Government announced a 8.9% pay rise for early career teachers and a 5% rise for more experienced staff in 2022-23 but schools will need to fund the rise out of their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nativenewsonline.net
School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September
After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
Most Students Who Left College During COVID Want to Return — But Many Can’t
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. Enrollment in colleges and universities continued its steep plunge this spring, down 4.7% from a year ago. The nation’s higher education drop is worsening — but not for the reasons you might think.
DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest
Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
Survey: Parents will spend $661 per child for back-to-school, an 8 percent hike
Parents paying for back-to-school items will find no break from inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. The 15th annual Deloitte Back-to-School Survey finds the average American household with school-age kids will pay $661 per child, an 8 percent increase from last year and a whopping 27 percent above 2019. But...
Comments / 0