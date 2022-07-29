Car crashes in ditch, closing road in Garner

www.wral.com
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
1 hospitalized in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says several people were injured in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County Saturday morning. Authorities said one driver was driving recklessly, which caused the car behind the vehicle to slam on the brakes. Troopers said one person was...
cbs17
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
I-95 in Johnston County suffers major traffic jam after pile-up crash
Four Oaks, N.C. — Thirteen people were injured in a pile-up crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Johnston County, authorities said. Five cars and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash that took place in the southbound lanes near Exit 93, or Brogden Road. Those involved in...
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
cbs17
Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the events surrounding a death linked to an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials said before the plane landed a man jumped or fell out of a plane without a parachute and died. That man was...
Shoplifter rescued from creek at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, arrested
Raleigh, N.C. — A chase at Crabtree Valley Mall on Sunday ended with an attempt to save the shoplifter's life. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the mall before 7:30 p.m. Police said a suspected shoplifter was being chased by security when the person wandered into the...
Car crashes in ditch, driver killed in Garner
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a crash Friday morning when their car went into a ditch. The crash was reported before 6:15 a.m. Poplar Springs Church Road was temporarily closed near Old Stage Road in Garner. It appears a single car hit a tree and went off...
6 injured in serious crash in Selma
Six people were injured in a head on collision Saturday afternoon in Selma.
2 displaced as Durham home heavily damaged by fire
Two people were forced out of their Durham home by a fire on Skybrook Lane.
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Six Vehicle Crash
FOUR OAKS – A careless and reckless driver, swerving through heavy traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, caused five cars and a tractor trailer to collide in a chain-reaction, rear-end accident near the 91.5 mile marker, on top of the Neuse River bridge. The mishap occurred just before 9:30...
Several people injured in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
Several people were injured Saturday in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Police rescue donkeys found in Zebulon neighborhood after storms spooked them
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon Police Department came to the rescue Saturday morning after they say two donkeys escaped their home during Friday night’s storms. “We think these babies got spooked in the storm,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. Police say the two were...
'Maybe he fell': Questions remain on how NC co-pilot exited mid-flight
A plane carrying two people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Raleigh after trying to land near Raeford.
Body of co-pilot who ‘exited’ plane ahead of emergency landing found
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A 23-year-old man who “exited” a plane before it made an emergency Friday afternoon landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was found dead several hours later in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, according to authorities. Charles Hew Crooks, the plane’s co-pilot who was not wearing a parachute,...
Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina
The co-pilot of a small cargo plane has died after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.
WRAL
Body found in Fuquay-Varina believed to belong to person who jumped or fell from airplane
Holly Springs, N.C. — Authorities believe they have found the body of a person who may have jumped or fallen from a plane before it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport for an emergency landing. First responders fanned out in southwest Wake County Friday afternoon, looking the person who exited the...
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Body of man who jumped or fell from plane found in Fuquay-Varina neighborhood
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who may have jumped or fallen from a plane before it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport for an emergency landing after having trouble with its landing gear. The person, who was not wearing a parachute, was found...
cbs17
Crash closes multiple lanes on 540 E near Knightdale
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A collision has closed a portion of I-540 eastbound near Lynwood Road. The collision has stopped all eastbound traffic about a mile past exit 24 for US 64/Knightdale Blvd. As of 4:45 p.m., traffic is backed up for just over a mile. Drivers expecting to...
cbs17
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
