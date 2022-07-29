Lynx that was roaming Long Island captured

www.fox5ny.com
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
Wild cat spotted lurking in parts of Suffolk captured in Central Islip
The Department of Environmental Conservation says it will continue to investigate and Sweet Briar Nature Center will do a medical assessment on the animal.
‘Guardian angel’ guide dog dies on Long Island, left in hot van
MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — For 15 years, Michelle Krupa was trying to find a guide dog who could work with someone who is both deaf and blind. Michelle has Usher’s syndrome, a rare disease that is slowly robbing her of the ability to see and hear. Two years ago, by a stroke of luck, she […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Miracle rescue by Bobbi and the Strays
A West Hempstead man was detained on July 21 for allegedly abandoning his critically malnourished dog outside a Freeport animal shelter. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, Damian Douglas abandoned the roughly four-year-old, malnourished dog on July 7 outside the Bobbi and the Strays Animal Shelter at 2 Rider Place.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 28, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A petit larceny was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on July 23. A man allegedly placed assorted Nike clothing valued at $600 in a bag and walked out without paying. ■ Princess Deli...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway exotic animal lover is once again under fire
I believe we should not be taking animals out of the wild, and we shouldn’t be breeding them into lifetimes of confinement.”. An East Rockaway man with a history of getting in trouble with some of the animals he’s kept has become the focus of attention again over a sloth exhibit he’s maintained in Hauppauge.
RISE of the Jack O’Lantern returns to Long Island in new location
The trail will feature over 5,000 hand-carved Jack O'Lantern’s spread out along a 4,200 foot long trail.
Weddings, events back on at Long Island mansion after 3 shot at pool party
The Glen Cove Mansion, where three people were shot earlier this month, announced Friday that hundreds of weddings and events are back on after owners paid a $50,000 fine.
Wanted for Miller Place robbery
A Miller Place man arranged via social media to sell a 2022 Rolex Sky-Dweller watch to another individual in a parking lot on Route 25A on July 21 at approximately 11:45 p.m. When the victim arrived, he was approached by three men, one of whom displayed a gun, and was robbed of the watch, his cellphone and wallet.
longisland.com
TD Bank in Greenlawn Robbed, Robber Fled on Foot
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Greenlawn this afternoon. A man entered TD Bank, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.
Late-Night Watch Sale Ends In Armed Robbery In Miller Place
Police on Long Island are working to identify several suspects after a late-night watch sale ended in an armed robbery. Suffolk County Police said the incident happened in Miller Place shortly before midnight on Thursday, July 21. The victim had arranged to meet another person in a parking lot on...
New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kings Park
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after a man had a medical emergency while operating a motorcycle and died in Kings Park this afternoon. Gregory Petriella was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road when he suffered an apparent medical episode. He lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off the road.
longisland.com
Police Conduct Well Check to Find Woman Shot to Death in Mineola
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a well check at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 39-year old female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola.
One Killed In Crash Near Kings Park Intersection
Police are are investigating after a fatal crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened around noon Saturday, July 30 in Kings Park. Gregory Petriella, age 66, of Bellerose, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road near Main Street when he suffered an apparent medical episode, Suffolk County Police said.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
portwashington-news.com
Growing Love In Port Washington
For the past five years, the Growing Love Community Garden has served Port Washington residents. The garden not only serves as a connection to nature, but serves as a way to connect the community and support each other. The garden opened in May 2018 after a number of Port Washington...
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing from Lake Grove store
According to police, the three women stole from Old Navy, located in Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:32 p.m. on June 16.
24-Year-Old From Northport Critically Injured In Head-On Fort Salonga Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that has left a Long Island man with serious injuries. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in Fort Salonga. Kenneth Gallagher, age 24, of Northport, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on Fort Salonga Road when the vehicle collided head-on with a box truck that was traveling eastbound, Suffolk County Police said.
Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Massapequa Roadway
Police are investigating a crash on a Long Island roadway that left a person seriously injured. It happened just after 11:05 a.m. Saturday, July 30 in Massapequa. A 43-year-old woman operating a 2020 Dodge SUV was leaving a marked parking stall in a lot on the 1000 block of Hicksville Road and struck a 76-year-old man who was walking, Nassau County Police said.
