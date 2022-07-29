Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Jersey Shore motel ID’d by police

www.nj.com
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
Centre Daily
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
Driver crashes into Vineland house after being shot
An investigation is underway in the case of an overnight shooting that led to a car crashing into a house, in Vineland, New Jersey. The driver was pronounced dead shortly after.
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Arrest made in killing of man found in vehicle that crashed into house, cops say
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man found in a vehicle that crashed into a house late Saturday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced late Sunday. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is charged with murder and related firearms charges for the death of George Gonzalez,...
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Motorcycle accident leaves 23-year-old N.J. man dead, police say
A 23-year-old man involved in a motorcycle accident on Friday in Monmouth County is now dead, authorities confirmed. Dakota Neron, of Jackson, was found separated from his 2019 Yamaha motorcycle by another driver on Norse Drive in Howell, authorities said. The Howell Police Department received a call around 10:30 p.m....
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO CAR CRASH WITH OVERTURNED IN RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a two car accident at the intersection of Swan and Barnegat. The accident involved an overturned vehicle with entrapment. We do not have information on injuries at this time.
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
This Fugitive is Wanted for Murder in South Jersey
BRIDGETON, NJ – Police are searching for a fugitive wanted for Saturday’s murder of a...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Seven-Year-Old Child Shot in Wister Townhomes Complex: Philadelphia Police Investigating
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was 8:05 pm on July 27, 2022, when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about shots fired in the Wister Townhomes Complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a seven-year-old child who had been shot in his left hand. The child was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in this shooting.
Motorcycle Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A motorcycle crash occurred in Atlantic City,, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at Drexel and North South Carolina Avenue, initial reports said. Life-saving measures were being performed on the rider, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency crews were on the scene of an earlier car vs motorcycle accident on Fischer near Adams. The rider sustained injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center. No additional information is available.
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Theft
North Wildwood Police are searching for a man who stole a motor vehicle on Saturday. Police say the theft occurred around 4:00am in the area of the 100 east block of 10th Avenue. A photo of the alleged suspect has been released by police. Photo courtesy North Wildwood Police social...
Man dies after shooting in city's Point Breeze section
Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man near a corner store in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE
We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
