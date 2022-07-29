Ex-Yankees prospect getting close to MLB debut with Red Sox

www.nj.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K
Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon took $50,000 from Jason Varitek during a flight to Japan. The post Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most mystifying teams heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The team is still within striking distance of contending for a postseason spot. But after their huge fall from grace in the past few weeks highlighted by a historically terrible stretch of losses that crushed morale. That’s […] The post Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Alex Cora feels about Andrew Benintendi joining rival Yankees
Life comes at you fast in Major League Baseball. Two seasons ago, Andrew Benintendi was a starting outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. Now he's batting leadoff for the rival New York Yankees, who acquired the 28-year-old from the Kansas City Royals via trade Wednesday night. When the Red Sox...
Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays
Are Boston Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers going to leave town like Mookie Betts did? The post Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
Yankees are scouting 2 Oakland Athletics pitchers at the deadline
The New York Yankees only have a few more days before the trade deadline expires. With needs in the starting rotation and a bullpen arm, general manager Brian Cashman needs to ramp up his efforts and acquire a few players who can make a positive impact the rest of the way for the Yankees.
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 7/30/2022
The Kansas City Royals are still trying to figure out how to beat the New York Yankees as the two squads meet again in the Bronx on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick. The Yankees defeated the Royals 11-5 on...
Meet the kids of Boston Red Sox legends who now play for the same baseball team
The sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and David Ortiz all now play for the same summer league baseball team. Their home field is just 25 miles south of Boston’s Fenway Park. Dana Jacobson speaks to the four players.
Red Sox lose Phillips Valdez on waivers to Mariners
The Red Sox lost reliever Phillips Valdez on waivers to the Mariners over the weekend. Seattle claimed Valdez on Friday and promptly optioned him to its Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Boston had designated Valdez for assignment three days prior in order to create space for Josh Winckowski, who did...
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers
The Blues didn’t have the pieces and space like the Panthers did. The Athletic: Yes Jordan Kyrou is a good player, but he’s not Jonathan Huberdeau and the St. Louis Blues didn’t have a ‘MacKenzie Weegar‘ to offer the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk. Not...
Chris Broussard Embarrasses Himself With His Insult of the Boston Celtics
Chris Broussard proved he doesn't have a future as an NBA general manager. The post Chris Broussard Embarrasses Himself With His Insult of the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
