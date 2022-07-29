IC man faces domestic abuse charge after allegedly trying to steal pregnant girlfriend’s debit card, then threatening to kill her

www.1630kcjj.com
Related
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody. Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
Suspect in 2017 deadly shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery
Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 25-year-old defendant pleaded guilty on Friday. His name is Darryl Merritt and he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery. The fatal shooting occurred on March 5, 2017. It happened at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot. Davenport Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return
A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in custody after Friday shooting wounds one
A 56-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets Friday night. Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.
KCJJ
Protest leader accused of blinding UI Police officers given deferred judgement
An Iowa City protest leader accused of trying to blind police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 has been given a deferred judgment. Online court records indicate Judge Jason Burns also placed 26-year-old Matthew Bruce of Iowa City on two years’ probation and fined him a total of $1,175.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
KCRG.com
Man acquitted of 2011 robbery, killing in Cedar Rapids to face trial for federal charge
The Cedar Rapids School Board says it will not accept the Mayor's offer to pay to have School Resource Officers in its Middle Schools. The organization hasn't had a stand-alone club since 2008. 3rd Taboo shooting victim dies. Updated: 1 hour ago. He was shot in the head during the...
KCRG.com
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE for allegedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.
WQAD
Dozens rally to end gun violence outside Davenport Police Station
Dozens, including families of victims, gathered outside of the police station Saturday. This was the third year of the rally.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect recorded men in public washroom
A 51-year-old Davenport suspect who police say recorded men in a public restroom faces charges of invasion of privacy. Phillip Ruprecht faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, court records say. He was arrested on a warrant then released on bond. Ruprecht “did admit, post-Miranda, that he knowingly video...
cbs2iowa.com
52-year-old identified as man killed in stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police released the identity of the man stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in southeast Cedar Rapids. A new release identified Christopher Anson, 52 of Cedar Rapids, was the man found unresponsive on the floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.
KCJJ
Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register
A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after being caught shoplifting
An Iowa City man who has a history of stealing from a downtown department store was arrested Tuesday after being caught in the act. Police say staff at the Target on Washington Street are aware that 39-year-old Andre Horton is commonly known to steal merchandise. At about 11 am, Horton was seen on surveillance video concealing two 750 milliliter bottles of Casamigos tequila and passing all points of sale.
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Bettendorf mother of 2- and 5-year-old sold crack, marijuana
A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids. Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say. Shortly...
KCJJ
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids. According to a DCI news release, at approximately 3:52 Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids police conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver brandished a firearm, and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids police officers. The driver sustained gunshot injures and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The police officers were not injured.
Comments / 0