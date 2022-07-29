Cam Complex: Reddish’s Fit on the 2022 Knicks

theknickswall.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA investigating Philadelphia 76ers for tampering with James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House contracts
Good news. James Harden took less money to help the Philadelphia 76ers build a stronger roster in 2022. Bad news.
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
Report: LeBron James would only leave Lakers under 1 circumstance
LeBron James is only under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season, which has led to questions about his future with the organization. Would the team consider trading LeBron? Would James consider leaving the team?. According to one reporter, there is only one circumstance under which James...
Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post On Friday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made an Instagram post on Friday. Irving has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Knicks, Jazz trade talks for Donovan Mitchell “stalled out”
The latest update on a Donovan Mitchell trade to the Knicks is that there is no update. Trade talks have dragged out for weeks with apparently little progress, and Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that in an interview on Friday when he said the talks have “stalled out.”
Where Are They Now? Every Hawks Player Who Left Atlanta This Summer
Tracking where last season's Atlanta Hawks players are at now.
Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Linked In A Potential Trade
Robinson reportedly could be involved in trade for Davis Bertans
BREAKING: Eric Paschall Signs With Timberwolves
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Eric Paschall has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 25-year-old has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble
Oladipo once again back on the grind in the offseason
Yardbarker
No Way, RJ? Jazz’s Trade Thoughts on Knicks' Barrett
Some New York Knicks fans are under the impression that they might have to choose between RJ Barrett and Donovan Mitchell. Intel from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer suggests that such a decision might not be necessary. Speaking on the "Please Don’t Aggregate This" podcast, Fischer reported that the Utah Jazz...
New York Knicks Star Sends Out Intriguing Tweet
New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet on Friday.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakersnation.com
Kyrie Irving Shares Video Of Kobe Bryant Complimenting His Shooting
As currently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers do not project to be title contenders during the 2022-23 season. Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers seems like it’s coming to an end, but so far, teams have been unwilling to deal for the guard unless the Lakers attach multiple draft picks. Plan A for Los Angeles is reportedly trading for Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets have been insistent on them including at least one first and a second-round pick in any potential deal.
Yardbarker
Hornets and Wizards surprisingly enter Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes
The New York Knicks appear to have lost their exclusive negotiating rights for Donovan Mitchell. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Mitchell trade talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz have stalled, adding that there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in about two weeks. Charania also says that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other interested teams, including the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
Last Call? Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Labeled ‘Former Player’ in Utah
The latest drip of NBA offseason gossip may come not from the airwaves of ESPN or the social data of Twitter ... but rather a clothes hanger in Salt Lake City. Another chapter of the Donovan Mitchell summer saga has apparently been written by the staff of the Utah Jazz's official team store: in a photo shared by Sam Farnsworth of KSL 5 TV (Salt Lake's NBA affiliate), a rack of discounted jerseys at an outdoor sale features Mitchell replica jerseys on sale for $30, the price so low due to his status as a "former player."
Toronto Raptors Waive A Player
According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN, the Toronto Raptors have waived Armoni Brooks. The 24-year-old has also played for the Houston Rockets. The Raptors lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Atlanta Hawks Players Dominate Pro-Am Game
Highlights from the AEBL where De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu dazzled the crowd.
Danny Garcia Makes his Debut at 154 Pounds at Barclays Center
Danny "Swift" Garcia will make his junior middleweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. this Saturday. A headline Showtime tripleheader (9 pm ET/6 pm PT) in a 12-round main event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a Premier Boxing Champions event after a 19-month, 26-day absence from the ring.
Giants' Joe Schoen: Nick Gates may be able to play during preseason
When New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates went down with a fractured leg in Week 2 of last season, he knew it was bad. But it wasn’t until later that he realized just how bad. At the time, Gates was just focused on reassuring his teammates and family...
NFL・
theknickswall
New York City, NY
251
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaminghttps://www.theknickswall.com
Comments / 0