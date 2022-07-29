Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro

www.14news.com
Owensboro charity receives donation thanks to music festival
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro charity received a donation yesterday thanks to a music festival. Porchfest, along with Independence Bank, donated $3,500 to the Taylor Widmer Foundation. The memorial fund was created in 2014 after the 16-year-old was killed in a car crash. Porchfest uses merchandise money every year...
14news.com
14 News Anchor Randy Moore wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is celebrating one of our anchors on a job well done. 14 News anchor Randy Moore won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences-Ohio Valley Emmy Award, Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. The 58th Emmy Awards for the Ohio Valley Chapter...
14news.com
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new has popped up on Frederica Street. Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer opened Sassafras, and they hope to honor the food of western Kentucky with it, while at the same time giving it their own unique spin. The two grew up in Owensboro, and spent...
New Authentic Mexican Food Truck Hitting the Streets of Evansville
More food truck options will be hitting the streets of Evansville!. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
Yard Party Set to Benefit Boulware Mission in Owensboro, Kentucky
We have your lunch plans for tomorrow. Come to the WBKR front lawn and help support the Boulware Mission. There will be food trucks and other surprises. Come join us!. 10th ANNUAL DANCING WITH OUR STARS OWENSBORO STYLE. Jerry Ray Davis and Katrina Crume are fundraising machines! They have a...
14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
14news.com
Castle High School band wrapping up summer camp
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School band is wrapping up their summer camp this week. The award-winning group has been working on their show “The Count” in rehearsals spread out through the summer. They’ve really hit it hard these last three weeks. Senior Andrew Thompson has...
14news.com
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville Invitational Golf (Gallery I)
Twenty teams showed up Saturday morning for the annual Madisonville-North Hopkinsville Invitational golf tournament at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville. Your Sports Edge was also there. Check out some of our shots of the high school golfers in action in this photo gallery. Madisonville Invitational.
14news.com
Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
wevv.com
Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds
It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school. One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through. It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach. "For him to turn six is just awesome,...
WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
14news.com
Bubble TeaTalk officially opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s east side has a new tea shop. Bubble TeaTalk held its grand opening on Wednesday. The shop is located in the Burkhardt Plaza shopping center near Sam’s Club. Some of the menu items are flavored milk tea, iced tea, fruity tea and smoothies.
Sandy’s Pizza closing up shop in Princeton
PRICETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Sandy’s Pizza, a Gibson County staple, will be closing its doors later next month. The restaurant made the announcement Thursday morning. “Due to ongoing difficulties in staffing, Sandy’s Pizza in Princeton Indiana will be consolidated into our Fort Branch restaurant and the Princeton location will be closed on August 15, 2022,” […]
wevv.com
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
wevv.com
Evansville Farmer's Market holds First Responder Appreciation Day
The Evansville Farmer's Market honored emergency personnel on Saturday with a First Responder's Appreciation Day. The event was sponsored by Goodwill Industries, with proceeds going to the Evansville Red Cross. Attendees could browse the fresh produce or visit a variety of booths and food trucks by local vendors. "So we...
14news.com
Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, residents in Boonville gathered to raise money to address addiction. They had a cookout with free food, t-shirts and a cornhole tournament. Jean Carter, who helped organize the cookout, said she was thinking of her grandson. He died after ingesting fentanyl a year ago.
