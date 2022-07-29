ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

It’s Officially the Summer of the Adidas Samba

By Paolo Sandoval
InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jceW_0gxNNrjN00
Prachot Yuenyong/Adidas

The Adidas Samba is officially having a moment. Splattered across Instagram explore pages, perpetually sold out online, spotted in the wild on the tootsies of downtown hotties. And the moment is not fleeting — the iconic German sneaker has been gaining traction for months (some might argue years), and, by all accounts, we are witnessing firsthand the apex of the long-running style. Yup, it’s the summer of Samba.

A vintage sneaker enjoying a meteoric rise isn’t anything new; kicks like the Nike Blazer ‘77 Mid (or Air Max 97 before it) or the New Balance 550 are living proof that the mix of decades-proven style and red-hot designers (see: Aime Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis) is in high demand.

The Samba feels a bit different, though. It’s not some archived style or beloved remake; the Adidas model is actually the company’s oldest style, maintaining a place on shelves and on feet for over 70 years. Originally conceived by founder Adi Dassler as a frozen ground training shoe for Europe’s futbolistas — hence the “suction cup” sole — the style has been the longtime standard footwear for soccer organizations a là FIFA, and has made inroads in the likes of the skate community for its durable suede outer and grippy gum sole. In fact, it’s the third best-selling Adidas shoe of all time; while you have to account for the plethora of years it’s been on the market, it’s still a baffling statistic for a normally less-than-celebrated sneaker.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been mainstream culture crossover — Bob Marley pioneered the style throughout his lifetime, just as the Samba Super was a shoe of choice for the Gallagher bros in the 1990s. The point here, however, is that for its historic past, the Samba has (or had) remained relatively, off the radar. While hallmark styles with the three stripes — namely, the Superstar and the Stan Smith — dominated casual markets, the OG style toiled in relative obscurity, until recently.

So, what changed? Why are there a pair of the sneakers on every street corner in Bushwick? The most obvious answer seems to be the influence of British designer Grace Wales Bonner. Incorporating her Jamaican roots into decidedly British endeavors — formal tailoring, dance-hall style tracksuits, and classic soccer-inspired style — the CDFA-awarded Brit released a collection of Adidas footwear including a (you guessed it) subtly crocheted Samba to massive acclaim in November 2020, single-handedly reinvigorated the style. Each subsequent Wales Bonner drop has sold out, with the Samba styles, in particular, fetching double and even triple their original value of resale markets like Grailed and Stock X.

It’s hard to parse out the chicken-or-egg origin, but there’s no denying the profound notoriety that the Samba received in the months since. Frank Ocean is now a fan. Blokecore’s blowup on TikTok has roped the Samba into a footwear champion in the digital space. Jonah Hill’s laid-back take galvanized film bros and fans of Superbad alike. The effect that anything she does has on the culture ensured loads of Samba converts when Queen Riri donned the style.

The widespread love has encouraged a general reconsidering of the Samba, and for good reason. At its base the Samba is a simple, versatile white trainer…aka, the bread and butter footwear of any good ensemble. The vintage tread and futsal suede styling are very much in line with the recent ‘70s fascination that’s gripped high-fashion and wide-scale retail alike. It’s a timeless style, one that pairs well with everything from high-waisted jeans and a close-cut tee to a billowy bespoke suit. And best of all, it’s available to everyone. No need to cue for 14 hours online, or blow hundreds of bucks for an exclusive drop; you can just pop into your local department store and snag a pair.

Of course, with so much hype, there’s bound to be some burnout. There’s the not-completely unwarranted suggestion, as is typical with a hyped style, that the Samba is spent. To this, we say, find us another low-profile, comfortable sneaker with some signature retro flair, and we’re all ears. For now, we’re contented wearing ours with everything and anything. Maybe you should grab a pair, too?

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

All Airlines Should Copy What Southwest Just Announced

All those flight credits you racked up during Covid (the early years) and this summer of travel hell? Southwest Airlines just announced that you can keep ’em and use ’em pretty much whenever you want. In a move that’s believed to be the first of its kind on...
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Las Vegas Casinos Grapple With Flash Floods

When you’re gambling in a Las Vegas casino, you might expect coins to begin pouring out of a slot machine, but the idea of water pouring onto the casino floor without an end in sight is a bit more unexpected. This week, however, several casinos on the Strip experienced exactly that — flash floods that turned a normal night’s recreation into a disaster in waiting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Jonah Hill
PopSugar

Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection

Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking

Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"

Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Samba#Adidas Superstar#German
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at Nike’s Air Max 90 Terrascape "Vivid Green"

Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its Air Max technology by reissuing some of its most popular silhouettes that come with Air cushioning. Now the sportswear giant is presenting its latest sneaker under the “Terrascape” umbrella with its Air Max 90 “Vivid Green.”. Combining “Phantom,” “Vivid Green,”...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 in "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss"

It’s no secret that music mogul DJ Khaled is a sneakerhead. As a result, he has teamed up with Jordan Brand in the past and earlier this year announced that he’d be reprising his partnership with a full collaborative capsule of footwear and apparel. Now, with a release date hopefully approaching soon, we’re offered a closer look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” in two of the upcoming colorways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Release Date Confirmed

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s are without a doubt the most anticipated sneaker releases of this year. After 200 pairs of a Damier-printed colorway were made available via a Sotheby’s auction in February and sold for an average of $126,500 per pair, we’re now learning more about the styles that will be hitting retail soon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Rocks Gorgeous Curls & Yeezy Shades In Cute New Photos Shared By Mom Kim K.

North West is a fashion icon in the making! The 9-year-old looked like the ultra cool girl as she showed off her gorgeous curls and a pair of her dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy sunglasses in the selfies posted to Kim Kardashian‘s Twitter on Friday, July 29. The massive frameless sunglasses were a futuristic, bug-eye style reminiscent of the early 2000s, which are also regularly worn by her mom. North took another style cue from the women in her family with a trendy black leather top. “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” Kim simply captioned the tweet, in reference to the Yeezy style.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Exclusive Look at Social Status' Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess" Collabs

James Whitner and his team over at the The Whitaker Group make it a strong point to give every one of their sneaker collaborations their undivided attention to ensure that every component of the rollout from the campaign imagery to the short films to the storytelling is on point. And next up on their agenda is the.
APPAREL
Footwear News

7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull

Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy