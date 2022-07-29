Guardians’ Shane Bieber aims to extend Rays’ slump

www.wiproud.com
ESPN
Ramírez, Bieber lead Guardians to 4-1 win over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in a matchup of American League playoff contenders. In the lineup at designated hitter, Ramírez...
Rays look to best Guardians after acquiring David Peralta
The biggest news for the Tampa Bay Rays wasn’t that they broke out of an offensive slump with a 6-4
Rays need to find offense to back Corey Kluber vs. Guardians
Tampa Bay pitcher Corey Kluber found himself in an awkward position as the media surrounded him on Friday before the
Rays get much-needed offense, hold off Guardians
Right-hander Corey Kluber cruised through the first five innings against his former team, while Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz each
Yardbarker
Guardians' Jose Ramirez Gets 2 Big Hits, Beats Rays 4-1 To Tighten Wild-Card Race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There aren't a lot of household names in the Cleveland Guardians lineup. Heck, even the name is new — it's the Guardians now, not the Indians or the Tribe — which will take some getting used to. But the one name we do...
numberfire.com
Luke Raley not in lineup for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raley is being replaced in left field by David Peralta versus Guardians starter Bryan Shaw. In 50 plate appearances this season, Raley has a .220 batting average with a .681 OPS, 1 home...
FOX Sports
Rays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series
Cleveland Guardians (51-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-47, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.76 ERA, .77 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -224, Guardians +185; over/under is 6...
Guardians batter Shane McClanahan, knock off Rays
Cleveland made American League All-Star starter Shane McClanahan looked very ordinary as the Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3
Rays acquire ex-Gold Glove winner in trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are doing their best to stay competitive in a tight AL Wild Card race. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Saturday that the Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran Peralta will turn 35 in August but still contributes...
Yardbarker
Rays Get Homers From Lowe, Diaz to Snap Out of Funk, Beating Guardians 6-4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sometimes it takes a lot to snap out a funk, and the Tampa Bay Rays know that all too well. Having lost six of seven games since winning the first game out of the All-Star break, they needed a win in the worst way on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Brett Phillips in Rays' lineup Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Phillips is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Phillips for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Tampa Bay Rays acquire outfielder David Peralta from D-backs
The Tampa Bay Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league catching prospect Christian
Yardbarker
How Josh Naylor’s Injury Affects Guardians’ Trade Deadline Plans
If only a 6-4 loss to the Rays on Saturday was the only Guardians‘ loss. Of course, it’s never that easy. Prior to Saturday’s game, first baseman Josh Naylor was scratched from the game. Perhaps that’s not so out of the ordinary; Naylor has struggled through back...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile not in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Hedges versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 117 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .192 batting average with a .572 OPS, 13 runs...
