Cleveland, OH

Guardians’ Shane Bieber aims to extend Rays’ slump

 2 days ago
Ramírez, Bieber lead Guardians to 4-1 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in a matchup of American League playoff contenders. In the lineup at designated hitter, Ramírez...
Luke Raley not in lineup for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raley is being replaced in left field by David Peralta versus Guardians starter Bryan Shaw. In 50 plate appearances this season, Raley has a .220 batting average with a .681 OPS, 1 home...
Rays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (51-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-47, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.76 ERA, .77 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -224, Guardians +185; over/under is 6...
Brett Phillips in Rays' lineup Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Phillips is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Phillips for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Luke Maile not in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Hedges versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 117 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .192 batting average with a .572 OPS, 13 runs...
CLEVELAND, OH

