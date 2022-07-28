Carolina Beach creamery may have new neighbor

www.wwaytv3.com
Related
NC conservancy staff stays overnight with stranded dolphin to help animal in final hours
Bald Head Island, N.C. — Staff members and interns for the Bald Head Island Conservancy (BHIC) are being commended for staying with a stranded dolphin overnight during the animal's final hours. The male dolphin was found by himself in a malnourished state along the southern part of Bald Head...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington businesses react to increased parking rates in downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It officially to park in downtown Wilmington. Higher rates went into effect on Monday, August 1. Some businesses fear the new fees could impact the number of people shopping at their stores. The price to park at the meters in downtown Wilmington went up by...
whqr.org
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The city of Southport is working to protect the town’s historical character
Southport, NC (WWAY)– Development of new property in Southport could face stricter construction rules and regulations in efforts to preserve the city’s historic charm. The city is full of historic cemeteries, homes, and buildings. Mayor Jo Pat Hatem says that for him, establishing a historic district is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure for portion of Middle Sound Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Middle Sound Loop Road at the roundabout is closed for an emergency sewer repair Monday, Aug. 1, according to CFPUA. The eastbound lane in the 500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road - at the second exit of the roundabout - is closed to traffic. Officials are asking drivers to detour around the closure using the first roundabout exit onto Middle Sound Loop Road.
nrcolumbus.com
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
WECT
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is raising downtown parking rates on August 1st. Street parking will now cost two dollars per hour, and if you are planning on parking in the 2nd Street or Market Street parking decks, only the first 30 minutes will be free instead of 90 minutes free.
WITN
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pacon teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Shallotte
Shallotte, NC (WWAY)– A national company which has a local location in Brunswick County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to give back to the community. Pacon worked with Habitat For Humanity on Saturday to build a home in Shallotte for people in need. Pacon is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport city leaders are in agreement to reject the Indigo Phase II proposal
Southport, NC (WWAY)– The Southport planning board has rejected the Phase II proposal for the Indigo Plantation unanimously. Indigo Plantation is a proposed new development by Bald Head Island limited and developing partners which would bring roughly five hundred new homes to the area. a project this size would nearly double the population of Southport, which locals think would not help preserve the historic charm of the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council discusses initiative that would help residents develop digital skills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Following an agenda briefing on Monday morning, the Wilmington City Council discussed a new initiative that will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and will connect residents with jobs. The initiative is called the Wilmington Digital Bridge. It’s expected to create digital skills...
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
WECT
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Brunswick County house
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.
foxwilmington.com
I-40 lane closure to begin Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Starting 7 a.m. on July 30, a lane of the I-40 West bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River will close, per NC Department of Transportation report. The closure will occur near Exit 414. According to NCDOT, the lane closure is necessary to safely allow...
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, August 2, to appropriate funds totaling in $2,430,400 to install two traffic signals and pedestrian signs at the intersections of South 3rd Street on both Orange Street and Ann Street. NCDOT Division Traffic...
wpde.com
Crash blocks Hwy 501 at Waccamaw River Bridge
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash on Highway 501 bypass was blocking traffic Saturday morning. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation reported the crash was blocking northbound traffic at Waccamaw River Bridge. Traffic cameras showed cars backed up to Cox Ferry Road around 11:20 a.m. Lanes were reopened...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
Comments / 0