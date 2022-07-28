Carolina Beach creamery may have new neighbor

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO