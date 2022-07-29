ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

London’s Night Tube is back to full service

By India Lawrence
Time Out Global
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The UK’s greenest borough is in London (it’s not where you think)

You probably know by now that Richmond and Hampstead Heath are the acknowledged greenest bits of the capital. But there’s one west London borough, which includes the districts of Hayes and Harlington, Uxbridge and West Drayton, that has won 66 Green Flag Awards, making it the greenest borough in the whole of the UK.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

It’s official: the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie is on its way

The script for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie is nearly written, the BBC gangster show’s creator Steven Knight has confirmed. Knight gave the updates during an interview on the Heart Breakfast Show, where he also confirmed the movie will be filmed in the home of the real Peaky Blinders gang: England’s second city, Birmingham.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Lamé
Time Out Global

These two UK airports are among the worst in the entire world for delays

Chances are, you’ve heard about (and may well have experienced for yourself) the chaos at UK airports. Flights are being delayed and cancelled all over the shop, and bag losses are at a record high. And now we’ve got the data that proves just how dire the whole situation is.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Enoshima island is hosting a romantic projection mapping event throughout August

Enoshima is one of the most popular island getaways for Tokyoites. It’s easily accessible for a day trip, plus the island offers a good mix of seafood, temples, fresh greenery and sea views. This month, you might want to stay on a little longer after sunset as Enoshima is hosting a free projection mapping event inspired by the little island’s folktale Enoshima Engi.
WORLD
Time Out Global

Greggs is in a blazing row with the Met Police about sausage rolls

When pastry-empire Greggs opened the doors to its new West End flagship on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square, devoted fans queued during the sweltering 40C heatwave to get a (steak) slice of heaven. Since then, the pastry powerhouse has been churning out vegan sausage rolls and steak bakes in their thousands from morning until 11pm, late enough to catch London’s suit-clad punters stumbling home from post-work drinks, in search of a flaky bite for the road.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

The best Turkish restaurants in Sydney

Whether you're after fragrant and spiced kofta or fluffy tombik bread, Sydney's got it all. With fragrant, rose-scented desserts, warm spiced kofta and smoky grilled skewers of tender meat, Turkish cuisine is far more than just a late-night kebab or a sad tub of hummus at a backyard party. A...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Tube#Central London#Tube Lines#Night Tube#Overground#Piccadilly
Time Out Global

The London Fire Brigade is asking Sadiq to ban disposable barbecues

It might be time to invest in a proper barbecue like the one your dad has at home, because the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to ban the sale of disposable ones. And it’s not just in London: they’re recommending that they be prohibited nationwide.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy