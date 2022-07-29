London’s Night Tube is back to full service

When pastry-empire Greggs opened the doors to its new West End flagship on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square, devoted fans queued during the sweltering 40C heatwave to get a (steak) slice of heaven. Since then, the pastry powerhouse has been churning out vegan sausage rolls and steak bakes in their thousands from morning until 11pm, late enough to catch London’s suit-clad punters stumbling home from post-work drinks, in search of a flaky bite for the road.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO