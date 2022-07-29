Commonwealth Games 2022: Alex Yee wins triathlon gold in Birmingham's first medal event

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Barry McClements wins Northern Ireland's first Games swimming medal
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Barry McClements clinched Northern Ireland's first ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games with...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
Adam Gemili splits with under-investigation coach Rana Reider
Adam Gemili has split from Rana Reider following the intense media scrutiny surrounding his under-investigation American coach
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2
Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Guernsey swimmer Tatiana Tostevin makes semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin says she was pleased to make the semi-finals of the 100m...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's women take team gymnastics gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England won women's team gymnastics gold at the Commonwealth Games by edging out Australia...
Alex Yee savours Commonwealth Games gold as ‘greatest achievement’ despite confusing finish
Alex Yee revealed his Commonwealth Games gold was the best moment of his career to date but admitted the controversial finish to the men’s triathlon was “a shame”.Sutton Park played host as Olympic silver medallist Yee made up 15 seconds on the run to catch and eclipse his great rival and world No 1 Hayden Wilde, giving Team England a golden hello on the opening day of action in Birmingham.However, the New Zealander could still be upgraded to gold alongside Yee with an appeal pending after he served a controversial 10-second penalty for unclipping his helmet before racking his bike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Weir’s marathon dream ended by puncture as Johnboy Smith wins gold
David Weir was leading the race with six miles to go when his left tyre burst, which gave his England teammate Smith the opportunity to grab victory
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Para-swimmer Alice Tai just months after leg amputation
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. English Para-swimmer Alice Tai won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham on Sunday - just months...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Jack Carlin is Scotland's low profile, high achiever
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. There are not many people in Paisley with two Olympic medals. But even if Jack Carlin was to saunter through his home town with those lumps of silver and bronze clanking around his neck, there's every chance he would go unrecognised.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Track cyclist Aileen McGlynn guaranteed silver medal for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will claim at least cycling silver on day one of the Commonwealth Games...
QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’
To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England win all three gold medals in the triathlon finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Full details. England claimed all three gold medals in the triathlon events on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Alex Yee, Sophie Coldwell, Sam Dickinson and...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England begin title defence with dominant win
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England began their netball title defence in dominant style with a 74-22 victory against...
BBC
Raheem Sterling scores first Chelsea goal in pre-season win over Udinese
Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goal since joining from Manchester City as the Blues beat Udinese 3-1 in Italy. The England forward, who arrived from City in a £50m deal, put Chelsea 2-0 up after N'Golo Kante's opener. Former Everton and Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back...
BBC
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
SB Nation
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
BBC
Arsenal: Nuno Tavares loaned to Marseille for upcoming season
Arsenal have agreed to loan left-back Nuno Tavares to French club Marseille for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side in the 2021 summer transfer window and he has made 28 appearances and scored once for the Gunners. Tavares' first competitive goal was against Manchester United in...
Comments / 0