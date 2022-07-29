Commonwealth Games 2022: Alex Yee wins triathlon gold in Birmingham's first medal event

Alex Yee revealed his Commonwealth Games gold was the best moment of his career to date but admitted the controversial finish to the men’s triathlon was “a shame”.Sutton Park played host as Olympic silver medallist Yee made up 15 seconds on the run to catch and eclipse his great rival and world No 1 Hayden Wilde, giving Team England a golden hello on the opening day of action in Birmingham.However, the New Zealander could still be upgraded to gold alongside Yee with an appeal pending after he served a controversial 10-second penalty for unclipping his helmet before racking his bike...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO