Commonwealth Games 2022: Alex Yee wins triathlon gold in Birmingham's first medal event

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Brownlee
Person
Flora Duffy
Person
Beth Potter
Person
Sophie Coldwell
swimswam.com

Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2

Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England's women take team gymnastics gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England won women's team gymnastics gold at the Commonwealth Games by edging out Australia...
SPORTS
The Independent

Alex Yee savours Commonwealth Games gold as ‘greatest achievement’ despite confusing finish

Alex Yee revealed his Commonwealth Games gold was the best moment of his career to date but admitted the controversial finish to the men’s triathlon was “a shame”.Sutton Park played host as Olympic silver medallist Yee made up 15 seconds on the run to catch and eclipse his great rival and world No 1 Hayden Wilde, giving Team England a golden hello on the opening day of action in Birmingham.However, the New Zealander could still be upgraded to gold alongside Yee with an appeal pending after he served a controversial 10-second penalty for unclipping his helmet before racking his bike...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#2022 Commonwealth Games#Bbc Tv#Commonwealth Games 2022#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#Bbc Sport
BBC

Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
SCIENCE
BBC

Commonwealth Games 2022: Jack Carlin is Scotland's low profile, high achiever

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. There are not many people in Paisley with two Olympic medals. But even if Jack Carlin was to saunter through his home town with those lumps of silver and bronze clanking around his neck, there's every chance he would go unrecognised.
WORLD
