ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Year-long search for new health care system leads Mercy Iowa City back to MercyOne

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system

Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments

Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
KCRG.com

Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
OXFORD, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
OXFORD, IA
davenportlibrary.com

Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path

We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercyone#Health System#Medical Services#General Health
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
voiceofmuscatine.com

Trinity Muscatine receives 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Trinity Muscatine has achieved a 5 Star Rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest rating that can be achieved. The overarching goal of the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating (Overall Star Rating) is to provide easy to understand information for consumers to use along with their healthcare provider to make decisions on where to receive care.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes

Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans like to escape the Midwestern heat at a lake during the summer. But the Iowa DNR is telling swimmers to avoid some lakes, including two in Eastern Iowa. Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist with Iowa DNR says right now multiple Iowa lakes have swimming advisories...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident

INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
INDIANOLA, IA
point2homes.com

310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253

OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, July 30th, 2022

Whitney Hemmer is here with this week's Fareway Cooking segment to show you what's worth the hype and what you should skip putting in your cart. Some people living in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood say construction is bringing more traffic to their neighborhood, creating some safety concerns. Iowa DNR...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community grapples with loss after campground shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As people from all over the Midwest hiked throughout the Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Schmidt family was on the minds of many. Tyler, Sarah and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were all killed at the campground at the Maquoketa Caves. The cave remained closed as the rest of the park opened Thursday for visitors.
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy