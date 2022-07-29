As the economy stalls, big tech companies prepare for tougher times

www.npr.org
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
CNBC
Amazon, Apple, Google and Tesla have all done it. Here's why companies split their stock
Google is just one of dozens of companies recently making its stock more affordable. The tech giant's parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL), split its two classes of shares (GOOG) by a 20-to1 ratio in July. Amazon (AMZN) made the same 20-for-1 move in June while Tesla (TSLA) announced around the same...
Mark Zuckerberg told staff Meta is in 'deep, philosophical competition' with Apple to build the metaverse, report says
Mark Zuckerberg told Meta staff he views Apple as a metaverse rival, The Verge reports. Zuckerberg said Meta and Apple had "philosophical" differences when it comes to the metaverse. He said Meta will try to build more "open" metaverse tech. Mark Zuckerberg views Apple as a major rival to Meta...
NPR
The current economic turmoil has been changing shopping habits
How strong is the U.S. economy? Jobs numbers are up, but so are prices. And a lot of the health of the economy is determined by how much we spend and what we buy. NPR's Alina Selyukh is keeping tabs on the consumer side of the question and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
EU Considers Creating Tech Regulator
The European Commission is mulling the idea of a new directorate seeking to rein in Big Tech, which could be headed up by two top antitrust officials. According to a Reuters report Thursday (July 28), the move could help alleviate concerns associated with the European Union getting companies like Amazon, Apple and Alphabet’s Google to follow the Digital Markets Act.
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk has denied any romantic involvement with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife. The Tesla founder responded on Twitter after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, that Musk, 51, was involved in a "brief affair" with Nicole Shanahan last fall and cited people familiar with the matter. The...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War
It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
Like Bill Gates before him, Mark Zuckerberg is having a ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment | John Naughton
His company’s motto is ‘move fast and break things’ – but if it doesn’t move fast it’ll soon be broke
Motley Fool
3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split
Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Business Insider
Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public
He's cashing out after Elon Musk reportedly had an affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.Brin could pocket over $100 million after investing more than $500,000 in Tesla before its IPO. Sergey Brin, an early Tesla investor, may be poised to pocket over $100 million by cashing out...
Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford
Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.
Tech: Elon Musk's new twins
Happy Thursday, readers. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and we've got lots to talk about today, so I'll get right to the point. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. Insider reported that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins in November, 2021. The children's mother,...
Cult of Mac
Zuckerberg says Apple and Meta are battling over the internet’s future
Both Apple and Meta (formerly Facebook) are both building AR/VR headsets, but they’re going about it in dramatically different ways. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told Meta employees the two companies are in “a competition of philosophies and ideas.”. It’s possible the metaverse is the future of the...
Inside the wild and successful life of Sergey Brin, who helped create Google over 20 years ago and is now worth almost $95 billion
Sergey Brin and Larry Page launched Google from a dorm room near Stanford University in 1998. Since then, Google has become the world's most popular search engine and and branched out. Here's everything you need to know about the 48-year-old Brin, who is now worth almost $95 billion. Sergey Brin,...
Elon Musk says he plans to be 'heads down focused' on doing 'useful things for civilization' amid the multiple scandals unraveling in his personal life
Elon Musk plans to focus on doing "useful things" for humanity amid his personal scandals. Musk tweeted on Monday that the attention he's been receiving has "gone supernova." The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Musk had an affair with a Google co-founder's wife. Elon Musk says he plans...
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
July 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the world's biggest social media company had planned for growth too optimistically, mistakenly expecting that a bump in usage and revenue growth during COVID-19 lockdowns would be sustained.
NPR
With 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth, is the U.S. in a recession?
Is a recession coming? Is it already here? This week, there's been a lot of back and forth about that between politicians and economists. In a nutshell, it's not clear whether the U.S. is experiencing the formal definition of a recession. What is clear, people are feeling the pain of rising costs. Bret Heilig is a solar contractor in New York. He says getting parts for his business now costs four times its previous price.
