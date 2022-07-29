ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
July 29 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa has announced on Instagram that Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman on the sequel to Momoa's Aquaman blockbuster.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j," Momoa wrote Thursday.

The post included two photos of Momoa and Affleck.

It also featured a brief video of Momoa greeting tourists on the Warner Bros, studio back lot, just as he was coming out of a trailer that had a sign on the door that said "B.A."

"Well, it's not an [expletive] secret any more, is it? Sorry, children," Momoa laughed as the tourists snapped pictures of him.

"That's what happens, Warner Bros, when you walk out of your set and there's our fans. Well, we tried to keep it a secret."

He opened the trailer door and Affleck was sitting inside talking on the phone.

"Sorry, bro," Momoa said.

Deadline.com said it is unclear how large a role Batman will play in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for theatrical release on March 17.

Warner Bros. has not publicly commented on the news.

Affleck was seen as Batman alongside Momoa's Aquaman in last year's Zack Snyder cut of 2017's Justice League. They both appeared in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Affleck also played Batman in 2016's Suicide Squad and is expected to reprise the role for next year's The Flash.

Earlier this year, Robert Pattinson played the character in The Batman.

Momoa's Instagram post came days after he was involved in a California car accident. He hit a motorcyclist who crossed into the lane of Momoa's 1970 Oldsmobile.

Momoa was unharmed and the biker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Affleck also made headlines recently. He married actress-singer Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.

