Spring Hill family who lost their German Shepherd last year adopts pup found in Tampa dumpster

awe! he is so darn cute.😊 how can someone just throw him in the trash???😣😪 german shepherds have a good temperament and smart too...bet he has a line if people waiting for the doors to open in hopes of adopting him...hope he is blessed w a happy life!
Clear the Shelters 2022 aims to find forever homes for Tampa Bay pets
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen through the whole month of August with a national Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The 2022 Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and The Animal Rescue Site, […]
fox13news.com
Meet Carlile, a pup found in a Tampa dumpster
A dog dumped inside a dumpster at a Tampa car wash will get his chance to look for his forever home. Carlile was discovered earlier this week and now he is ready to make a match. He is a 5-month-old German Shepherd with a long tongue, floppy ears and big smile.
Villages Daily Sun
Hearts of Gold therapy dogs make a splash at pool party
Dogs splashing through the pool, playing catch with a brown teddy bear and enjoying homemade treats made for the perfect summer day. These dogs in particular work with the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team, earned the pool party for their efforts as therapy animals. Hearts of Gold Therapy Team Member...
Puppy with leg deformity at Palm Harbor animal rescue goes viral
A new resident at a Palm Harbor animal rescue has gone viral on social media.
fox13news.com
Dozens of cats rescued from Bradenton hoarder house after owner found dead
BRADENTON, Fla. - cats have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Bradenton. Off 38th Avenue East in Bradenton, a home hid a secret. "This happens to be the worst I’ve seen as far as the smell inside the house," said Steven Bell. Manatee County Animal Welfare Field Supervisor...
fox13news.com
Missing woman last seen on bus to Tampa
Florida authorities are searching for a missing mom from Cape Coral who was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus to head to Tampa. Police are now considering her a missing and endangered adult.
fox13news.com
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
Florida mom missing after taking bus to Tampa, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete
At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
Free backpacks, school supplies at Westfield Brandon event
Florida Penguin Productions is hosting its sixth annual free back-to-school bash at locations across the Tampa Bay area.
2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men who died in three separate snorkeling incidents in the Florida Keys over the past week, the Miami Herald reported.
‘I heard screaming’: Boy, 4, gets dozens of stitches after Lakewood Ranch dog attack
"He was on his way to school, and this happens."
WESH
4-year-old Florida boy gets dozens of stitches after being attacked by dog
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is recovering at home after being attacked by a dog in Lakewood Ranch. The incident occurred Thursday morning in a driveway on Skip Jack Loop. The child’s mother, Sharifa Wright said she was inside her home when she heard screaming outside. She...
flipboard.com
2 dead, including Tampa man, on first day of Florida lobster mini-season
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two people died in the Florida Keys during the first day of lobster mini-season, officials said. The annual two-day event began …
Tampa Police Asking For Your Help In Identifying A Crawling Amazon Package Porch Pirate
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are asking for your help in identifying an Amazon package porch pirate caught on camera crawling across a porch. “Can you help us identify this man? On July 25, 2022, he stole an Amazon package from the front porch of
21-year-old calls 911, says he killed family member in Winter Haven, Grady Judd says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday who killed one of its relatives early Sunday morning.
Woman, 80, dies in crash with tractor trailer in Pasco County
A Brandon woman died in a crash with a tractor trailer near Dade City on Saturday.
villages-news.com
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
Comments / 8