Guest commentary: A bipartisan call to get charter reform legislation across the finish line

Wolf, Shapiro in Montgomery County vow to protect abortion access in state
HATFIELD — The 47th governor of Pennsylvania, and one of the men vying to become the 48th, both made clear vows regarding abortion rights on Friday during a stop in Hatfield. “Abortion access in Pennsylvania, I just want to assure you, will remain legal and safe as long as...
Montgomery County skilled nursing facility to pay $819,640 to resolve False Claims Act liability
PHILADELPHIA — A Lower Merion Township skilled nursing facility must pay more than $800,000 to resolve False Claims Act liability arising from billing of rehabilitation therapy, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced on Friday that Old Man’s Home of Philadelphia, doing business as Saunders House...
Lower Merion to install speed humps to slow traffic on North Latchs Lane
LOWER MERION — Lower Merion officials this week approved a plan they hope will slow drivers on North Latchs Lane in Merion. This week, the board of commissioners approved a plan to install speed humps on the 300 and 400 blocks of North Latchs Lane between Old Lancaster and Raynham Road.
Upper Providence woman admits to $154K theft from Upper Dublin employer
NORRISTOWN — An Upper Providence woman faces several years of court supervision, community service and a hefty restitution bill after she admitted to stealing more than $154,000 from an Upper Dublin non-profit organization where she worked as a payroll manager. Angela Kim Nadeau, 43, of the 100 block of...
Man found dead after shooting at New Hanover police
NEW HANOVER — A 50-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside a house that had been on fire — a fire that started after the man shot at police Friday night, according to police. New Hanover Police issued a press release that announced Robert Ray Wagner was...
