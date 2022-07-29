ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Strategy Analytics: Android Tablet Market Share Falls Below 50% for First Time in 10 Years

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fR1S7_0gxNMrla00

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022--

Inflation has gripped household budgets and consumer sentiment is on the decline, yet mobile computing demand persists as user behaviors favor hybrid work and tablet shipments continue to outpace pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics . Tablet demand in Q2 2022 followed this pattern of higher shipments for premium and detachable tablets, thus favoring Apple, Windows OEMs, and to some extent, Samsung – pushing Android market share down to 49%. Mounting macro-economic pressures, lower consumer sentiment, the evolving threat of COVID, and a prolonged Russia/Ukraine conflict could turn the second half of the year much more challenging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005225/en/

Android Fell Below Majority Tablet Market Share* All figures are rounded (Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.)

The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Tablet Shipments and Market Share: Q2 2022 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-tablet-shipments-and-market-share-q2-2022-results-290722

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “These two factors of inflation and hybrid work create an remarkable dynamic where: 1) wealthy consumers continue spending on premium devices, while average consumers pull back on spending in lower tiers; and, 2) purchases favor detachable tablets to get work done rather than solely serve entertainment needs. All the top vendors now have detachables in their line-ups, spanning implementations on five different operating systems. In order to be successful in this new environment, brands must continue improving tablet hardware and software with the goal of improving user productivity.”

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst added, “Android tablet demand pulled down market performance as all other operating systems outpaced the market decline of -15%. Apple benefitted from a wealthier customer base than Android, but supply issues kept them from reaching even more demand than they did during the quarter. Windows OEMs, led by Microsoft, also performed well as commercial demand is stronger than consumer demand, favoring premium Windows devices. We should also highlight the rising strength of HarmonyOS from Huawei – and the company’s reach into Russia as other top vendors left the market after the invasion of Ukraine – as a factor in siphoning Android demand. Perhaps Android’s fortunes will change with Prime Day in Q3 and year-end promotions in Q4.”

  • Apple iPadOS shipments (sell-in) fell -7% year-on-year to 14.8 million units in Q2 2022, with worldwide market share climbing 3.3 percentage points to 38% as the vendor outpaced the market
  • Samsung led the Android market with a -13% year-on-year decline in Q2 2022 to 7.1 million units; market share increased by 0.2 percentage points to 18% during the same period as this was performance was stronger than the overall market
  • Lenovo returned to the third ranking globally in Q2 2022, though shipments fell by -25% year-on-year to 3.5 million units; market share fell -1.3 percentage points during the same period to 9% as competition in North America and EMEA intensified
  • Amazon was close behind Lenovo with 3.4 million shipments, registering a -19% year-on-year decline and a -10% sequential decline typical of a pre-Prime Day quarter; accordingly, market share fell -0.5 percentage points to 9%
  • Huawei tablet shipments fell year-on-year -34% to 1.4 million units in Q2 2022, which is the company’s best performance in over a year as sanctions and new competitors have fundamentally changed their tablet strategy; market share fell -1.1 percentage points to 4% during the same period

Source: Strategy Analytics

#SA_Devices

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Connected Computing Devices: Click here

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005225/en/

CONTACT: Report contacts:

Eric Smith, +1 617 614 0752,esmith@strategyanalytics.com

Chirag Upadhyay, +44 1908 423 643,cupadhyay@strategyanalytics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE RETAIL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics

PUB: 07/29/2022 07:18 AM/DISC: 07/29/2022 07:18 AM

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Best tablet deals right now: Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon has some of the best deals on tablets right now, including discounts on the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Computing#Consumer Electronics#Linus Business#First Time#Android Fell#Strategy Analytics
BGR.com

iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
TechRadar

How to screenshot on a Samsung phone

Being able to take a screenshot can be incredibly useful, whether you’re using it as a reminder of a message or some information, a quick way to save a picture, or a way to illustrate an article such as this one. But not all phones take screenshots in the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Android Devices
MarketRealist

OnePlus Founder Carl Pei Hopes His Nothing Phone Will Compete With Apple

When it comes to the smartphone market, most people think of two things, Android or Apple. Carl Pei is hoping to get a piece of that pie by breaking into the market with his Nothing Phone. After creating the company OnePlus, Pei started his venture, and he appears to be a contender for being a smartphone guru akin to Steve Jobs. Here's what we know about Pei's net worth and his Nothing Phone.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G42: Budget 4G smartphone with OLED panel and a 50 MP camera

Motorola challenges the smartphone mid-range with the Moto G42. This means that a good price-performance ratio is a must, and the 6.43-inch Moto G42 delivers just that. For little money, you get a comparatively large amount of features. The highlights are the bright AMOLED display and the large battery. Working...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

A Chinese phone brand doubled sales by stealing iPhone features

This has been a tough year for the smartphone industry globally. This has been especially true in China, where strict COVID lockdown measures have repeatedly stifled the economy. According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research, smartphone sales declined 14.2% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. The last time sales were this low, the iPhone 5 had just debuted. But by stealing features from the latest iPhone, one Chinese smartphone brand has seen significant growth while all of its rivals struggle.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG’s OLED A1 Series smart TV, Google Pixel 6a, and more

We have a massive selection of deals for you today, starting with a couple of smart TVs from LG that are receiving massive discounts, where you will find the LG OLED A1 Series 4k Smart TV, which is currently seeing an insane 42 percent discount on its 48-inch model. This version of the LG OLED A1 Series 4k Smart TV usually sells for $1,200, meaning you can score more than $500 savings if you choose to take one home.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy